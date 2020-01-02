These Tiny Underground Tennessee Huts are Our Favorite Cozy Winter Getaway

Winter is in full swing, which means chilly temperatures are here for the next few months. As we wrap up the holiday season, it's the perfect time to consider a relaxing getaway so you aren't just wasting away in sweat pants on your couch. Forest Gully Farms, just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, gives guests the opportunity to stay overnight in actual hobbit houses. For $295/night, your stay will include rental of all three gully huts and a private bathhouse on the 15-acre farm. Channel your inner Lord of the Rings with this idyllic overnight stay and sleep underground in these adorable tiny houses.

When you aren't lounging in the white cedar underground huts, enjoy the time under the stars by the fire pits or explore the creek and waterfalls with a low key hike. One of the coolest parts? Since this is an actual functioning farm you get to pick a fresh dinner for your friends and loved ones from the food forest and veggie garden. All of the cooking basics are included in your stay like pots, pans, oil, salt and pepper as well as preparation space for cooking in the kitchen. Did we mention there's also a chicken coop?

There are six beds across the three huts so enough room to accommodate up to eight guests. This secluded getaway even has private parking so you'll feel completely remote during your stay. While you are in close proximity to Music City, you could spend your entire stay at the hobbit house.

For $10 per person, you can enjoy the property's foraging tour. Departure times are at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will last two hours. The first hour will teach you all about the farm on the property and the second hour will give you time to explore the hiking trails. Make sure to plan time to grab a bite to eat at The Green Hut as well!

