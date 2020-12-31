I highly doubt Matt Dillon or John Wayne smelled like Dolce & Gabbana Cologne. Chances are, our favorite cowboys and Western heroes smelled like these soaps by Outlaw Soaps. Oh you know, like a campfire, gunpowder, whiskey, and sagebrush.

Outlaw Soaps is the brand behind the natural soaps men (and women) can't stop raving about. These handmade soaps and cologne will remind you of the smell of campfire, cut grass, and everything else you love about the outdoors. See which body wash will make you smell tall, dark, and handsome.

Outlaw Soap, Lotion + Cologne