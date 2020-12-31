Commerce

Outlaw Soap: Body Wash That Smells Like the Wild West

I highly doubt Matt Dillon or John Wayne smelled like Dolce & Gabbana Cologne. Chances are, our favorite cowboys and Western heroes smelled like these soaps by Outlaw Soaps. Oh you know, like a campfire, gunpowder, whiskey, and sagebrush.

Outlaw Soaps is the brand behind the natural soaps men (and women) can't stop raving about. These handmade soaps and cologne will remind you of the smell of campfire, cut grass, and everything else you love about the outdoors. See which body wash will make you smell tall, dark, and handsome.

Outlaw Soap, Lotion + Cologne

Outlaw The Mountain Hideout Handmade Soap - In The Mountains, You're Free - Pine Forest, Damp Earth, and Campfire in the Breeze- Men's or Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack
Consider this scent if you want to smell like whiskey, old-fashioned tobacco, and leather. A customer gave it five stars and said, "Love the smell and the fact that the soap lathers great and lasts such a long time."

3. Outlaw Hair of the Dog Handmade Whiskey-Scented Soap - Smell like Fortune and Boldness - Whiskey, Tobacco, and Coffee - Men's and Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack

Outlaw Hair of the Dog Handmade Whiskey-Scented Soap - Smell like Fortune and Boldness - Whiskey, Tobacco, and Coffee - Men's and Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack
Outlaw Blazing Saddles Handmade Leather-Scented Soap - The Sexiest Soap Ever - Western Leather, Gunpowder, Sandalwood, and Sagebrush - Men's or Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack
Blazing Saddles is a popular scent on Amazon. This soap smells like Western leather, gunpowder, sandalwood, and sagebrush. Ladies, you have to get this for your significant other!

5. Outlaw Calamity Jane Spicy Handmade Soap - Spicy and Sweet, Like a Legend - Whiskey, Clove, Orange, and a Little Cinnamon - Men's or Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack

Outlaw Calamity Jane Spicy Handmade Soap - Spicy and Sweet, Like a Legend - Whiskey, Clove, Orange, and a Little Cinnamon - Men's or Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack
Ladies, here's the perfect scent for us. This soap smells like whiskey, orange, and a little cinnamon. This is the perfect wintertime soap.

A customer gave it a perfect rating and said, "I love this soap. I have been looking for a scent like this for years. It doesn't dry out my skin. I love the earthy scent of whiskey and clove. With the cinnamon shampoo that I use, it is nice to have something that compliments the scent rather than fighting with it."

6. Outlaw Fire in the Hole Handmade Campfire Soap - Explosively Awesome - Campfire, Gunpowder, Sagebrush, Whiskey, and Weekend Camping - Men's or Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack

Outlaw Fire in the Hole Handmade Campfire Soap - Explosively Awesome - Campfire, Gunpowder, Sagebrush, Whiskey, and Weekend Camping - Men's or Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack
Fire in the Hole is the scent everyone needs to try. You'll get out of the shower smelling irresistible. Campfire, gunpowder, and whiskey smell delicious.

7. Outlaw Home On The Range Handmade Fresh-Scented Summer-Inspired Soap - The Smell of Peace - Ripe Blackberries, Fresh Laundry, And Just-Cut Grass - Men's And Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack

Outlaw Home On The Range Handmade Fresh-Scented Summer-Inspired Soap - The Smell of Peace - Ripe Blackberries, Fresh Laundry, And Just-Cut Grass - Men's And Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack
Outlaw Lust In The Dust Handmade Soap - Begin Your Desert Shower Romance - Sagebrush, Sandalwood, and a Lightly Smokey Campfire - Men's Or Women's Bar Soap - 2 Pack
Outlaw The Badlands Solid Cologne - Your Smoky Sidekick for a Life of Adventure - Campfire and Wood in a Pocket-Sized Tin - Men's or Women's Cologne - 1 oz.
Outlaw Blazing Saddles Natural Lotion - The Sexiest Lotion in the West - Western Inspired, Smells like Leather, Gunpowder, Sandalwood, and Sagebrush - Men's and Women's Lotion - 8 fl. oz.
Kiss dry skin goodbye and say hello to moisturized skin that smells like warm leather and gunpowder. Dad is going to love this!

Personal care is crucial. When you smell good, you feel good.

For deodorant, candles, and samplers, visit liveoutlaw.com.

