Whiskey drinkers probably have all the whiskey glasses they need at this point, but they might need a decanter. Decanters are a win-win. They look like nice decor pieces and keep your whiskey fresh. Some whiskey drinkers might not notice a difference between whiskey left in a bottle versus a decanter, but they make for lovely home bar decor, as I mentioned.
These whiskey decanters would look perfect in Dad's study or Grandpa's kitchen. They're the perfect gift for whiskey lovers and remember, there are some health benefits to drinking whiskey (in moderation, of course).
Whiskey Decanter Sets
This glass decanter is perfect for your baseball-lovin' dad. It comes with four whiskey glasses and is made from 100% lead-free glass.
2. Whiskey Decanter Globe Set with 2 Etched Globe Whisky Glasses - for Liquor, Scotch, Bourbon, Vodka - 850ml
Amazon's best seller in liquor decanters is this globe decanter. I could see this being a great gift for travelers or educators who need a decanter in their home office.
3. Atterstone Barrel Whiskey Decanter Set, Full Set with 2 Whiskey Glasses, Custom Decanter Stand, 9 Whiskey Stone Set, Stainless Steel Dispenser and Funnel
For under $80, you can get this set. It comes with a decanter, a dispenser, one glass stopper, a stand, two glasses, and nine chilling stones. This would be a great housewarming gift.
It has everything a whiskey lover could want (minus the whiskey).