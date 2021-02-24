Commerce

This $70 Rifle-Shaped Whiskey Decanter Is the Perfect Gift for Dad

Whiskey drinkers probably have all the whiskey glasses they need at this point, but they might need a decanter. Decanters are a win-win. They look like nice decor pieces and keep your whiskey fresh. Some whiskey drinkers might not notice a difference between whiskey left in a bottle versus a decanter, but they make for lovely home bar decor, as I mentioned.

These whiskey decanters would look perfect in Dad's study or Grandpa's kitchen. They're the perfect gift for whiskey lovers and remember, there are some health benefits to drinking whiskey (in moderation, of course).

Whiskey Decanter Sets

This glass decanter is perfect for your baseball-lovin' dad. It comes with four whiskey glasses and is made from 100% lead-free glass.

2. Whiskey Decanter Globe Set with 2 Etched Globe Whisky Glasses - for Liquor, Scotch, Bourbon, Vodka - 850ml

Amazon's best seller in liquor decanters is this globe decanter. I could see this being a great gift for travelers or educators who need a decanter in their home office.

3. Atterstone Barrel Whiskey Decanter Set, Full Set with 2 Whiskey Glasses, Custom Decanter Stand, 9 Whiskey Stone Set, Stainless Steel Dispenser and Funnel

For under $80, you can get this set. It comes with a decanter, a dispenser, one glass stopper, a stand, two glasses, and nine chilling stones. This would be a great housewarming gift.

It has everything a whiskey lover could want (minus the whiskey).

4. Rifle Gun Whiskey Decanter with 2 Whiskey Glasses Set - for Liquor, Scotch, Bourbon Vodka

I love this unique design. A customer left a five-star review on this square decanter and said, "A beautiful set that makes a wonderful centerpiece for my table. Nice weight and wonderful to use."

This 5-piece whisky decanter is the perfect addition to your barware. It would make a great gift for the groomsman!

This Waterford set comes with a double old-fashioned glass. A true whiskey connoisseur would love this for Father's Day.

7. Ravenscroft Crystal Buckingham Decanter 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set. Includes Four (4) Crystal DOF Glasses, Plus One (1) Handmade European Lead-free Crystal Decanter

This 5-piece set comes with four glasses. A customer gave it a five-star review and said, "Bought this set as a gift, and had it engraved. Looks amazing... high quality product!" Forget monogrammed sweaters, Dad wants a personalized whiskey decanter.

Handwashing is recommend; it is not dishwasher safe!

8. Bormioli Rocco Selecta Whiskey Decanter & Glassware Set - 7 Pieces

Here's a budget-friendly decanter set. It's under $20. This set comes with one decanter and six 9.5-oz old-fashioned glasses.

A Walmart customer said, "This glass barware set is a steal! It comes with a decanter and 6 heavy highball glasses that looks super high end and timeless. I love it styled on my bar cart."

9. Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Decanter, with 2 Diamond Glasses and Base, 25 Ounce

Coming up with gift ideas for men can be hard, but if they love whiskey, you can bet that they'll like this decanter set.

These diamond-shaped pieces are beautiful, and I love that it has a sturdy base.

10. Premium Crystal Whiskey Decanter Set, KANARS Hand Made Liquor Decanter with 6 Old Fashioned Glasses for Scotch, Bourbon or Whisky, Unique Elegant Gift Box, 7-Piece

For under $70, this set can be yours. It comes with six old-fashioned glasses. That's a steal for a glass set this nice!

Waterford's crystal decanter is beautiful. This is the perfect holiday gift for the loved one who prefers something more sleek and fancy over a monogram-style decanter. If they're not impressed by new drinkware and tumblers, then I bet they'll be happy with this pick.

12. NutriChef Glass Glasses-750ml Barrel Whiskey Carafe Alcohol Set, Liquor Lead Free Decanter w/Stopper & Base, Large, Brown

This $40 decanter has a wooden base stand, making it perfect for displaying on large desks. It comes with a decanter stopper and two whiskey glasses. Denice gave it five stars and wrote, "Brought it for a gift. Nice and elegant design. Happy with my purchase..."

If the special lady in your life prefers wine, then visit Amazon for wine decanters.

This post was originally published on August 27, 2020.

