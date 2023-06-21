'Outer Range' Star Tom Pelphrey Says Josh Brolin Taught Him How to Lasso

Josh Brolin had seen his fair share of Western sets before starring in Prime Video's psychedelic series Outer Range. From No Country For Old Men to True Grit, the man knows his way around a horse and apparently, a lasso. As co-star Tom Pelphrey explained to Kelly Clarkson, Brolin was generous enough to teach him his lassoing skills while shooting Outer Range Season 1 in New Mexico.

In Outer Range, Pelphrey stars as Brolin's eldest son, who works alongside him on their Abbott family ranch. They've hit hard times financially, so it's all hands on deck. Meaning, Pelphrey had to look like a natural who could hold his own out in Wyoming. The actor told Clarkson on a recent appearance on her talk show that it was a fun skill he was able to learn on set with the help of a seasoned pro.

"I love 'Outer Range,' but I can't do that," Clarkson joked when a photo was shared of Pelphrey expertly handling a lasso rope.

After explaining that Brolin was the one who taught him how to lasso, Pelphrey admitted he took to it fairly easily.

"I did pretty well with the lassoing right off the bat," he explained. "The horse riding, not so much."

When Clarkson, a Texas native who has ridden a horse or two in her day, asked if he fell off the horse, Pelphrey lamented that probably would have been easier than the pain he endured from riding.

"It was the trotting," he said, noting that as a New Jersey native, he was certainly not used to what it felt like to ride a horse for long periods of time and what that does to your body. "It was really painful," he laughed.

Outer Range is currently filming Season 2, which is expected to drop sometime in early 2024.