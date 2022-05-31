Nicole Kidman Surprises Keith Urban During Las Vegas Show; Calls Herself 'Nicole Urban'

These two lovebirds just make my heart burst! Nicole Kidman decided to surprise her husband, Keith Urban, during his show in Las Vegas in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and the whole interaction was wonderful. Urban shared a video of the surprise, as Kidman appears on stage while the crowd goes wild. The country singer then goes on to ask Kidman several questions, pretending she was his number one fan.

"What's your name? Where are you from?" Urban asked his wife as she was laughing along. "Nicole Urban," the actress jokingly replied. As expected the crowd went on to cheer even louder, while Kidman shared why she went on stage. "I wanna get your jacket, you put it on the floor," she told Urban.

"She literally said, 'Don't lose that jacket,' and I'm like, 'How am I gonna lose the jacket?'" Urban told the crowd as they searched for it. It was then revealed that after he took the coat off earlier, a member of his band had moved it, as Urban joked that his guitar tech "stole it."

Urban performed in Las Vegas after Adele had to drop out of her Las Vegas residency last minute, which caused Urban to add more shows to make up for the change. "We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect," the country singer told senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons on PEOPLE (The TV Show!). Sunday was Urban's final Las Vegas show as he is getting ready to spend the summer touring the United States.

Through the press release, the singer noted, "All of this gives me the same adrenaline rush. Knowing that we're heading back out on the road again -- it's been so long since we've done that because of COVID. I feel like a caged animal kicking at the gate to be let out!"

Urban and Kidman married in 2006 and recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. They both share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.

