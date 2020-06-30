oembed rumble video here

Nashville native Aubrie Sellers comes from one of the most talented families in country music. She's the daughter of Lee Ann Womack and Jason Sellers, and her stepfather is celebrated record producer Frank Liddell - but that's not the reason why you should listen to her music. Sellers has managed to do things on her terms, expertly cultivating her own sound with a heart full of rock 'n' roll.

Sellers began earning critical praise with the release of "Loveless Rolling Stone," a rock-edged single off her 2016 debut album New City Blues. While her country music influences are apparent, they are tangled up with the boldness and power found in some of the 1970s best female rock gods. Sellers constantly teeters the edge of vulnerability and strength with her honest lyrics that aren't afraid to address tough subjects that mainstream country routinely shies away from.

She's since followed that up with a more rock-flavored sophomore effort, 2020's Far From Home, featuring such guitar-rock gems as "Lucky Charm." That same year, Sellers picked up two Americana Music Awards Nominations: for Emerging Act and Song of the Year (for Steve Earle duet "My Love Will Not Change").

Many of her tracks are told from the perspective of heartbreaker who you can't help but cheer for. Sellers unapologetic and fearless sound has put her on the fast track for success in Music City.

What She Sounds Like: An alt-country version of her mother, Lee Ann Womack, mixed with the gutsiness and charisma of Ashley Monroe and Kacey Musgraves.

Required Listening: "Losing Ground", a brutally honest track that addresses modern society's methods of dealing with pain.

This article originally ran in 2015 and was republished in June of 2020.

