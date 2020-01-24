Willie Nelson, Lee Ann Womack + More to Perform at Roger Miller Tribute Concert

Legendary singer-songwriter Roger Miller will be celebrated on March 22 during a tribute concert held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House.

"King of the Road: Celebrating the Music of Roger Miller" will feature performances from Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Trisha Yearwood, Kris Kristofferson, Jamey Johnson, Rodney Crowell, Lee Ann Womack, War and Treaty, Larry Gatlin and Chris Janson.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, Jan. 24 and are available for purchase on Ticketmaster and at the Opry House box office. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Thistle Farms, a non-profit dedicated to helping women survivors recover and heal from trafficking, prostitution and addiction

Miller, known for his often humorous songs, released his debut album Roger and Out, featuring "Chug-a-Lug" and "Dang Me," in 1964. In 1965, he recorded his self-penned signature song "King of the Road," which would later be covered by George Jones, Randy Travis, Glen Campbell and more. In 1973, Miller recorded "Oo-De-Lally" for the animated film Robin Hood. The same year, Miller was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 11-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1995.

In 2018, King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller was released, featuring covers of classic Miller songs by Brad Paisley, Rodney Crowell, Alison Krauss, Loretta Lynn, Dwight Yoakam, Eric Church and more.

