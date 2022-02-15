Reba McEntire Announces CD/DVD Set of Gospel Songs, 'My Chains Are Gone'

Reba McEntire's first-ever solo headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium took place in 2017. Moments from a night marked by songs of faith and a star-studded cast of special guests can be relived on March 25 as part of CD and DVD pairing My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites.

Gospel music icon Bill Gaither hosts the DVD, which combines highlights from the Ryman with 2021 performances recorded in Nashville at Clementine. The tracklist includes guest appearances by Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson and The Isaacs.

UPTv will air a special broadcast premiere of the concert special on March 25 at 8 p.m. EST, with an encore slated for April 4 at 2 a.m. EST.

A companion CD also hits shelves and online retailers on March 25 and features the before-mentioned special guests as well as Lauren Daigle.

The set bears the name of Chris Tomlin co-write "Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)." McEntire, Tomlin, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Hillary Scott collaborated in 2020 on "Be a Light." The superstar collaboration is McEntire's most recent Top 10 hit.

My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites DVD Tracklist

1. "Jesus Loves Me"

2. "I Got The Lord On My Side"

3. "Back To God"

4. "I'll Fly Away"

5. "Softly And Tenderly" (feat. Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood)

6. "God And My Girlfriends"

7. "Just Like Them Horses"

8. "The Greatest Man I Never Knew"

9. "How Great Thou Art"

10. "Because He Lives"

11. "In The Garden" / "Wonderful Peace" (feat. The Isaacs)

12. "It Is Well With My Soul" (feat. The Isaacs)

13. "The Lord's Prayer"

14. "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot"

My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites CD Tracklist

1. "Jesus Loves Me"

2. "Oh, How I Love Jesus"

3. "When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder"

4. "Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)"

5. "I'll Fly Away"

6. "Because He Lives"

7. "In The Garden" / "Wonderful Peace" (feat. The Isaacs)

8. "How Great Thou Art"

9. "Softly & Tenderly" (feat. Kelly Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood)

10. "I'd Rather Have Jesus"

11. "The Lord's Prayer"

12. "Back To God" (Acoustic Version) (feat. Lauren Daigle)

