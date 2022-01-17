January 17 would have been Betty White's 100th birthday. Fans of the Golden Girls star, who passed away on New Year's Eve, have been honoring her memory with the Betty White Challenge, which encourages fans to donate to animal shelters or animal rights organizations. White was a passionate advocate for animals, working with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association for over 50 years. Country star Trisha Yearwood is one of the fans who is supporting White's legacy.

"Everybody loves Betty White. I've been reading about the influx of donations to pet charities and shelters across the nation since Betty's passing, and I think she is up there smiling so big that this is how the world is showing her how much we love her. I'm excited to be a part of the Betty White Challenge to help shine a light on the great work that rescues, and shelters do, many with only volunteers and private donations of food, bedding, and time," Yearwood explained to People.

To support the initiative, Yearwood is hosting a virtual event with talkshoplive to raise money for rescue pets around the country and plans on matching up to $10,000 in donations. The country music star first announced the event on social media saying, "We are going to honor Betty White's 100th birthday by donating to animals," on her Facebook page,

"They need our help. The common denominator is love. Betty showed us how. Now we have to keep it up and make sure her legacy lives on. Love all creatures, great and small!" Yearwood told People.

The country singer is personally passionate about animal rights and launched her own charity Dottie's Yard Fund in 2021, named after her and her husband Garth Brooks' late dog Dottie. The couple also shares two additional rescue pups and uses their new charity to support other shelter pets around the country.

