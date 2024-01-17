Miranda Lambert Says Her Husband 'Calls Me on My Sh*t'

For Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin, Texas plus New York equals a happy marriage.

Lambert appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Tues. (Jan. 16) to talk about her Velvet Rodeo residency, her mom's cancer battle and more. She also chatted about her husband, former New York City Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin, and a "harsh" trait of his that she actually loves.

The topic came about when Lambert was talking about her mom, Bev, who is now completely cancer free after a battle with breast cancer. She characterized her mom as her number one fan, but said there's a difference between the way her mom offers support and how her husband does.

"My mom's more my hype girl; my husband tells me the truth," she said with a laugh.

"He gives me the harsh reality, and I love it," she continues. "I like to say he calls me on my s—-, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life, like, a truth-teller."

The Texas-born singer adds that this attribute may come from the fact that McLoughlin is a New Yorker, saying, "He's very New York about it."

Lambert and McLoughlin met in November 2018 when the singer performed on ABC's "Good Morning America." McLoughlin, then an NYPD officer, was there working a security detail. The two got married in a secret ceremony in January 2019, which Lambert revealed to the world about a month later on Valentine's Day.

McLoughlin retired from the force in February 2020, and fans have since reported seeing him offering security support at Lambert's concerts. The couple often travel together when Lambert isn't on the road, and they have shared their adventures across the country in their Airstream trailer, as well as to Europe and other locations.