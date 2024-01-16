Miranda Lambert's Mom is One Year Cancer Free: 'It Gives You a Lot of Perspective'

"It was really eye-opening for our whole family."

Miranda Lambert appeared on the "Tamron Hall Show" on Tuesday, Jan. 16, during which she shared some very happy news: her mom, Beverly, has been cancer free for one year.

While sitting in front of her Velvet Rodeo residency stage, Lambert reflected on her mom's cancer battle with breast cancer, which began with a diagnosis in September 2021. She mentioned that experiencing the hard time allowed herself and her family to truly appreciate the good things and people around them.

"It really gives you a lot of perspective, and it really reiterated to me just how much something like that — how many people it touches in bad and good ways," she tells Hall. "People come out of the woodwork to support you, and don't realize the toughness of that, the stress on the entire family, until you've gone through it."

She added that the closeness of her family unit aided in getting through her mother's illness. She also gave praise to her mom for being her very first and number one fan.

"It was really eye-opening for our whole family, but we're very, very close," she said. "I couldn't do any of this without [my mom], and she's my number one fan, for obvious reasons."

Lambert then joked about her mom's fervent commitment to supporting her career.

"We had eight shows, and I think she came to nine," she said of the residency. "She was here when no one was here."

Lambert and her mom founded The MuttNation Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of shelter pets.

The next leg of Lambert's Velvet Rodeo kicks off at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on March 20. It runs through April 5.

