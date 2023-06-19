Miranda Lambert Leaves Adorably Thirsty Comment on Husband Brendan McLoughlin Shirtless Instagram Photo

Since his surprise Jan. 2019 marriage to Miranda Lambert, former New York City cop Brendan McLoughlin has become an online influencer in his own right -- due in large part to his willingness to flaunt his physique on social media.

In mid-June, McLoughlin snapped a selfie while sweaty and shirtless that netted nearly 15,000 likes and numerous comments by fans and celebrities.

"Love a good [five] miler before the rain," McLoughlin wrote. "Super appreciative for [Yeti] at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most."

One of the thirstier comments came from Lambert herself.

Damn babe!!!," she wrote. "All the fitness vibes. Now Let's go eat a steak."

Others landed a few good-hearted jabs.

"Ain't nobody looking at that yetiii," commented country artist Adam Doleac.

"Jesus Christ Thor," exclaimed Jelly Roll. "Save some attention for the rest of us on this app. Love you bubba."

Fans proclaimed that Lambert's "blessed" and "winning in every way" over what's become a common sight, for both Lambert and McLoughlin's social media followers and repeat viewers of Lambert's "Tequila Does" music video.

Lambert met McLoughlin in New York City in Nov. 2018. McLoughlin was working security near the Good Morning America studios where his future spouse was performing with her band, country music trio Pistol Annies. They wed just three months later.

"I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for... me," Lambert wrote in the caption of her wedding photos.

The couple celebrates their anniversary each year on social media. In 2023, Lambert posted a carousel of photos snapped in paradise.

"Celebrating [four] years married today with my main squeeze [McLoughlin]," she captioned the set of photos. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best."