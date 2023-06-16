Scotty McCreery's Baby Son Melts 'GMA' Viewers' Hearts

Scotty McCreery has been a standout on network television ever since he won American Idol in 2011. It turns out, though, that he may no longer be the most camera-friendly member of his family based on Tuesday's (June 14) appearance on Good Morning America.

McCreery sang "It Matters to Her" on the show, with the song's inspiration, his spouse Gabi, on hand. Gabi was holding the third member of their family: 7-month-old Avery.

Avery smiled, danced and flailed his tiny legs while being held by his mother. It was a strong performance of a Top 5 Country Airplay hit, made memorable by someone other than McCreery or any of his bandmates.

Merrick Avery McCreery was born on Oct. 24, 2022. The happy parents shared their excitement on social media.

"Never known a love like this. Merrick Avery McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34am! 7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love," the couple shared in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of the family of three from a hospital room in Raleigh, NC.

According to a press release, the baby is named after Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III.

The couple first announced Gabi's pregnancy to People on June 21, 2022, sharing photos of them holding an ultrasound.

"We got a little man on the way," McCreery told People.

Like most country stars' kids, Avery has logged a lot of hours on the road in his short lifetime.

"Travel is so much a part of our life that I feel like if we start at a young age, it'll prepare him a little bit," Gabi said.

McCreery married Gabi Dugal, a pediatric nurse, in 2018. The pair met when they were in kindergarten and began dating as seniors in high school.