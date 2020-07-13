Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin: The Surprise Marriage of 2019

In an Oct. 2019 Q&A with the New York Times' Rob Tannenbaum, Miranda Lambert broke her relative silence on her husband Brendan McLoughlin, revealing that Pistol Annies bandmates Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe saw to it that their single friend met the former New York City police officer.

"I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year," Lambert says. "Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did 'Good Morning America.' My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, "He's here. And he's pretty." [Laughs] Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals. We've done a lot in nine years!"

Lambert, the ex-wife of fellow county artist Blake Shelton, married McLoughlin on Jan. 26, 2019 at a farm right outside of Nashville. Somehow, the newlyweds kept their nuptials secret from fans, the press and social media influencers until right after Valentine's Day.

Early in the marriage, McLoughlin, who has a son from a previous relationship, balanced a dangerous life as an NYPD officer with something else intense: red carpets and other obligations that come with marrying a country music superstar.

"He just takes it like a champ," Lambert told People (as quoted by MSN) about her husband's first time brushes with celebrity culture. "He's better at it than I am."

Per a March 2, 2020 report by Access Hollywood, McLoughlin retired from the New York Police Department the prior month. He was working security on his country star wife's Wildcard Tour until it got postponed due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) precautions.

This story originally ran on Oct. 30, 2019.

