Who Are the Farmers on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2? Meet All 4 Down-Home Hunks

Jennifer Nettles returns to send more blushing brides-to-be into the heartland. Fox's "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 2 follows a new batch of single farmers as they look for love among a group of city-slicker women. It's like "The Bachelor" meets a Hallmark romance movie.

"Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 2 premieres Thursday, February 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and streams February 2 on Hulu. Like the first season, which debuted in March 2023, "Sugarland" front woman Jennifer Nettles will host Season 2 of the hit reality dating show in which bachelor farmers invite a host of single women to experience life on the ranch.

This year's handsome crop—Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers—range from 23 to 42 years old, with homesteads from Colorado to Florida. Some farm barley, and some make their living as horse trainers and team ropers. Each will host a group of eight women on their properties, exposing them to life on a working farm.

If Season 2 is anything like Season 1, not all city girls will be up to the task. But these homestead hunks are well worth the effort — and the broken nails. Meet each new farmer looking for Mrs. Right on "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 2.

Brandon Rogers, 29

29-year-old Brandon Rogers is a second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colorado. He attended Colorado Mesa University and Adams State University before returning to his 1,000-acre farm to continue his family's legacy.

His life's work is set in stone. Now he just needs the right person to share it with. In his bio, Rogers calls himself "a small town farmer with a green thumb who loves the outdoors, golf and learning new things."

Ty Ferrell, 42

Ty Ferrell is a 42-year-old single dad and team roper with a 50-acre farm in Sikeston, Missouri. While he's looking for someone to share with him "the good, the bad and everything that's in between," Ferrell's 12-year-old daughter, Lennon Tyler, from his first marriage comes before all else.

"My little girl is my everything," he said in his bio, adding that he's looking for a partner with "high level intelligence."

Mitchell Kolinsky, 27

27-year-old Mitchell Kolinsky is looking for a wife who can help him build up his new farm in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Originally from a white-collar family in Knoxville, Kolinsky bought his own farm—complete with a cabin built in the 1800s—to turn his passion for the outdoors into a career as a horse and cattle rancher.

"This land gives me my greatest peace," he said in his promo video on Instagram. "If I could share it with someone special, man, that would just mean the world to me. I feel like I got everything in my puzzle but one, and that's the woman to make it all complete."

Nathan Smothers, 23

At 23 years old, Nathan Smothers of Bartow, Florida is the youngest farmer in this year's crop. He farms citrus and cattle, and both his properties—a 300-acre spread and a 500-acre ranch—have been in his family for four generations.

When his father died, Smothers became the man of the house at just 12 years old. He remains extremely close to his mother and three older sisters, but he's ready to start a brood of his own. Per his bio: "He returned to live and work on the farm full time when he graduated from college and is eager to begin his next chapter, including starting a family with the love of his life."

"Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 2 premieres Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and streams Feb. 2 on Hulu.