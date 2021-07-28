Country Music Loves 'The Bachelor': Every Country Star Who Has Performed on the Franchise

The Bachelor is one of the most popular and longest-running reality TV/dating shows on television. The show and its female-led counterpart The Bachelorette have aired on ABC since 2002 and 2003, respectively. Every year, fans watch as hopeful contestants vie for the heart of the one man or woman. At the end of each season, the lead chooses one partner, a proposal sometimes occurs, and the two say 'I Do' and live happily ever after. That's the ideal ending, at least. While not every season ends in forever love, the series is also jam packed with drama, which certainly keeps Bachelor Nation tuned in.

Each season also includes extravagant dates for the lead and the contestants, and sometimes, these dates feature live musical performances. While the shows have seen performances from artists of many genres, the Bachelor franchise seems to have a fondness for Nashville, as many country artists have performed on the shows. Here's a list of country music artists that have performed on every episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Some just may surprise you.

1. Tenille Arts

Chart-topping artist Tenille Arts might as well be crowned The Bachelor queen because she has appeared on three back-to-back seasons of the show. The first time Arts appeared on the show was in 2018 when she performed a tune called "Moment of Weakness" for Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. She returned in 2019 to sing "I Hate This" for Bachelor Colton Underwood, and in 2020, she performed "Somebody Like That" for Peter Weber and a date. "Somebody Like That" became her first No. 1 hit in April of this year.

2. Laine Hardy

Laine Hardy graced TV screens on The Bachelorette during Katie Thurston's season in the summer of the 2021. The American Idol winner was on hand to sing his new song, "Memorize You" for Thurston and her date.

3. Luke Bryan

These days, Luke Bryan is known as one of the biggest stars in country music and a judge on American Idol, but back in 2012, he himself was a performer on The Bachelorette. During his appearance, Bryan performed "Drunk On You" and "Do I" for season 8 bachelorette, Emily Maynard.

4. Adam Hambrick

Like Laine Hardy, upcoming Nashville singer-songwriter Adam Hambrick was one of the most recent country singers to perform on The Bachelorette. He appeared on Tayshia Adams' season in 2020 where he performed a beautiful rendition of "Between Me and the End of the World."

5. Clay Walker

Longtime fans of The Bachelor may remember a performance from Clay Walker on Ben Flajnik's season of the show back in 2012. The country star serenaded Flajnik and a date named Jennifer and reportedly sang "She Won't Be Lonely Long" and "Like We Never Said Goodbye."

6. Brett Young

Brett Young knows how to write and deliver a passionate country love song, so it's no surprise the singer would be invited to perform on The Bachelor. He performed his song "Here Tonight" on Colton Underwood's season in 2019 and he did so from the beautiful venue of Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

7. Sarah Darling

Country singer Sarah Darling also joins the list of artists that have appeared on the famed dating reality show. The "Home To Me" singer appeared on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor in 2013.

8. American Young

American Young enjoyed a rising country music career in the mid-2010s with songs such as "Love Is War" and "Wasn't Gonna Drink Tonight," and the country duo also appeared on The Bachelorette. Their appearance came in 2014 on Andi Dorfman's season.

9. Big & Rich

The Bachelor producers brought Big & Rich on the show in 2015 for Chris Soules' season. The duo sang for Soules and his contestants at a group date Deadwood, SD, a seemingly fitting date for the Iowa farmer.

10. Gloriana

The country band Gloriana broke up in 2017, but before they left music, they released multiple hits including "(Kissed You) Good Night." The group also performed on The Bachelorette back in 2012 during Emily Maynard's season.

11. Chase Rice

Chase Rice performed on The Bachelor in 2020 during Peter Weber's season, but Rice's appearance on the show turned out to be a bit more dramatic than others. Weber brought a date named Victoria to see Rice perform, but that ended up backfiring on The Bachelor lead, as Victoria had previously dated Rice. This led to an awkward moment between the three of them.

12. LANCO

Country group LANCO brought their hit love song, "Greatest Love Story," to The Bachelor in 2018. The group performed in front of a crowd that included bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his date, Seinne.

13. Granger Smith

Granger Smith is another country artist with a knack for writing love songs, and he sang his tune "Happens Like That" on an episode of The Bachelorette in 2018 during Becca Kufrin's season. The scene saw Kufrin and contestant Garrett attending a concert of Smith's.

14. Chris Lane

Chris Lane appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor where he performed "For Her" for Nick, his date Danielle, and many screaming fans. Of course, performing on The Bachelor isn't Lane's only connection to the franchise. He is now married to Lauren Bushnell, who was previously engaged to former Bachelor Ben Higgins. The couple welcomed their first child this year.

15. Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson is known for his energetic love songs, and her performed his breakout hit, "Yours," on The Bachelorette in 2017. Dickerson appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of the show and performed for her and her date, Dean.

16. Dolly Parton

Most of the artists who perform on The Bachelor franchise are new or mid-level performers, so it may come as a surprise that the one and only Dolly Parton once performed on the show. The country legend surprised Bachelorette Emily Maynard and her date, future Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., during their visit to Dollywood. And if simply meeting Dolly Parton wasn't exciting enough, the Grammy, CMA and ACM-winning icon also wrote a song called "Love Will Find A Way" specifically for Emily and Arie.

17. Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi is currently filling the radio waves with his tune, "Tequila Little Time," but in 2014, the then-new artist spent some time on The Bachelorette. The country singer appeared on Andi Dorfman's season of the show.

18. Billy Currington

Billy Currington has had a stream of hits in country music, and in 2014, he performed two of them on The Bachelor. Currington appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of the show and sang "Hey Girl" and "We Are Tonight" for Galavis and his date, Chelsie.

