Mayor of Kingstown is one of the many new dramas headed to the Paramount Network. I could talk about Taylor Sheridan all day long and how he's currently one of the most important filmmakers in Hollywood. Not only has he proven that the western genre isn't going anywhere (in TV or film), but as a former struggling actor, he's an incredible example that it's never too late to do what you love. Look at him now...after just three seasons of Yellowstone being one of the biggest shows on TV, he has a slew of new series currently in the works.

Here's everything we know about his new show Mayor of Kingstown.

It's from Jeremy Renner and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan

Along with co-creator Hugh Dillon, Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan is behind the series so you know it's going to be good. Hugh Dillon, you might remember for playing Sheriff Haskell on Yellowstone. Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Renner will be an executive producer on the series with Dillon, Sheridan, Antoine Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. The TV series will be produced by Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

You probably know Jeremy Renner from playing Hawkeye in the Marvel films as well as starring in The Hurt Locker. In addition to starring in this new TV show, Renner also has a lead role in the upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye, playing his character we've seen in numerous Avengers films over the years. The actor previously worked with Sheridan on his film Wind River so we're excited to see their new project together.

What's it about?

According to Deadline, "Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family - power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

Essentially, the new series will be following the family who runs Kingstown Penitentiary and most likely giving us a look at the inmates as well. Sheridan has proven time and time again that he is a master at creating TV worlds so we have no doubt that this will be a must-watch.

Premiere Date

The new show will be premiering on Sunday, November 14.

Who's in the cast?

So far, numerous names have been revealed as part of the upcoming cast and production is already underway up in Toronto. Here's everyone we know so far who has been confirmed as a series regular.

Jeremy Renner- Mike McLusky i.e. "The Mayor of Kingstown" and the lead character of the series

Dianne Wiest- matriarch Miriam McLusky who will be a teacher at the Kingstown women's prison

Emma Laird- Iris, a dancer, who as Deadline puts it, "uses her charms to her benefit, until those charms are used against her."

Derek Webster- A Kingstown police officer named Stevie

Taylor Handley- Mike's younger brother, Kyle McClusky, who is a police officer in the process of trying to become a trooper

Pha'rez Lass- Unknown role

Tobi Bamtefa- Unknown role

Hugh Dillon- Unknown role (yes, the same Hugh Dillon who is co-creating the show!)

This article was originally published on July 7, 2021. It was updated on August 19, 2021.

