'Yellowstone' Finally Announces Release Date For Upcoming Season 4

Okay, y'all. The moment has finally arrived. It seems creator Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the team at the Paramount Network have heard the angry Yellowstone fans after months of complaining about no news on Yellowstone season 4 or when it will air. Season 3 kicked off on Father's Day last year so when that weekend came and went, a lot of viewers still stressing out over the season finale's cliffhangers were less than pleased. But a new promo for the incredibly popular TV series has finally been released and honestly...dare I say it was worth the wait.

When Will It Air?

The new season will premiere on Nov. 7 with two episodes! According to a new press release, it will also serve as an opportunity to launch creator Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown series and the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

New Cast Members

Some major new names have signed on to join the cast in the fourth season. Here's a breakdown of the new additions as described in a press release:

JACKI WEAVER (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) will portray Caroline Warner; CEO of Market Equities.

PIPER PERABO (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) will portray Summer Higgins; an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.

KATHRYN KELLY (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) will portray Emily; a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy.

FINN LITTLE (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Don't Forget About That Baby Casting News

Based on this Reddit thread found by a fan, it was discovered earlier this year that the series was looking for twin babies under the age of six months to be available for a couple of days of filming. Needless to say, there are a ton of potential theories behind who these babies might be. Odds are, they will be playing one character since you typically use twins to make things easier on set when filming with babies and young children (similar to Carrie on Little House on the Prairie).

Could they be Jamie Dutton's child who we didn't hear about at all in Season 3? We can't imagine how the Dutton family would react to that news and we've been waiting for an update ever since it was revealed that Jamie's former girlfriend Christina (Katherine Cunningham) was pregnant at the end of Season 2. It could even be Jamie as a baby in a flashback scene since Season 3 revealed that he was adopted by the Duttons and he got to meet his birth father.

Or are we all wrong and the baby belongs to Rip and Beth? We know that Beth can't have children of her own but maybe they decide to adopt at the end of the season? Those two have really been through a lot and they deserve a family of their own, right? Only time will tell but now we're even more excited about the upcoming season.

(Spoilers ahead) We're anxious to see what creator Taylor Sheridan has in store for all of our favorite characters on the beloved TV show. We know that Rip (Cole Hauser), Kayce (Luke Grimes), John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) will all be back for the next season, but Kelly Reilly's Instagram post before the third season finale had us a little worried about Beth Dutton's fate. Luckily, based on the promo we know she comes back to the Dutton Ranch as does her father and brother who we also last saw in life-threatening scenarios.

Taylor Sheridan told Deadline that he's working with the governor of Montana to make sure that they are careful filming the new season during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm fortunate that this show shoots on a ranch in Montana. We're going to shoot exclusively there this year, or in and around it. So we've got the crew and the cast up there, and it's in an area of the state that has no active cases now. As long as we're very careful to not bring any in...so once we're there, we'll be very cautious about how we move."

If you live under a rock and haven't watched this incredible show yet, now is your time to catch up! Unfortunately, Yellowstone isn't on most of the popular streaming sites like Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime, but it can be accessed on NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available for purchase on Amazon. You have plenty of time to watch the first three seasons of Yellowstone before the season 4 release date later this year.

This article was originally published on September 15, 2020. It was updated on August, 19, 2021.

