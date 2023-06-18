Future 'Yellowstone' Star Matthew McConaughey Admire's John Dutton's 'Cowboy Ethos'

Matthew McConaughey is getting ready to take the reins in leading own Yellowstone spinoff following a dramatic conclusion to Taylor Sheridan's Western epic. It's been quite a feat trying to wrap up Season 5 Part 2, which will allegedly air its final episodes on Paramount Network this fall. Assuming the ongoing writer's strike doesn't push back the timeline even more. But McConaughey doesn't seem to be wrapped up in any drama. In fact, he really seems to admire everything Kevin Costner built in the past five seasons he's starred as grisly patriarch John Dutton.

In an interview with the Lex Fridman Podcast, the Texan opened up about joining Yellowstone and how appealing Costner made it to follow in his footsteps in the impressive franchise.

"I admire the simplicity of it. One way you could explain 'Yellowstone' and Costner's role is what will men do to protect land and family in a world that is trying to encroach?" McConaughey said. "In a world where there's a cowboy ethos that deems trespassing more clear earlier than other hats. I admire that simplicity of right and wrong."

He noted that the series is constantly "above the law," which is certainly one way to describe a moral code that results in bodies disposed of at the train station (a cliff off a remote highway).

