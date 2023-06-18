Future 'Yellowstone' Star Matthew McConaughey Admire's John Dutton's 'Cowboy Ethos'

Matthew McConaughey is getting ready to take the reins in leading own Yellowstone spinoff following a dramatic conclusion to Taylor Sheridan's Western epic. It's been quite a feat trying to wrap up Season 5 Part 2, which will allegedly air its final episodes on Paramount Network this fall. Assuming the ongoing writer's strike doesn't push back the timeline even more. But McConaughey doesn't seem to be wrapped up in any drama. In fact, he really seems to admire everything Kevin Costner built in the past five seasons he's starred as grisly patriarch John Dutton.
In an interview with the Lex Fridman Podcast, the Texan opened up about joining Yellowstone and how appealing Costner made it to follow in his footsteps in the impressive franchise.
"I admire the simplicity of it. One way you could explain 'Yellowstone' and Costner's role is what will men do to protect land and family in a world that is trying to encroach?" McConaughey said. "In a world where there's a cowboy ethos that deems trespassing more clear earlier than other hats. I admire that simplicity of right and wrong."
He noted that the series is constantly "above the law," which is certainly one way to describe a moral code that results in bodies disposed of at the train station (a cliff off a remote highway).
He continued, "It's a little bit of, 'If the law ain't handling this, I am.' And then it is, 'The law's not going to handle it, therefore, I am.' Then it's, 'I'm handling this. The law? Talk to them when you get to them. I'm handling this.'"
It's unclear at this point what McConaughey's spinoff will be about, though there are rumors that it could include some of the original Yellowstone cast members. The current plan is his new series will debut following the end of Yellowstone as we know it, but it's anyone's guess what the future holds for America's favorite ranch. Especially now that we know Costner won't be in Montana at all to film the remainder of Season 5.
