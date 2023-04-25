Maren Morris Has Words for Tucker Carlson Following His Exit from Fox News

Maren Morris isn't mincing words when it comes to her feelings about longtime Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson. The "My Church" singer reacted to the news that Carlson and the network "agreed to part ways," taking to Instagram to celebrate the news, referencing her 2022 spat with Carlson.

"Happy Monday, MotherTucker," Morris wrote on an Instagram story, featuring a screenshot of a 2022 segment on Carlson's show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, in which Carlson called the singer a "lunatic" and a "fake country music person."

Morris didn't stop there. She also shared a graphic on her Instagram which read "the only tuckers allowed are the drag queens."

Back in September, Carlson insulted Morris after the country singer objected to Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean's transphobic comments.

In August of 2022, Brittany Aldean shared a makeup reveal video, writing "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life" in the caption.

Morris was among the celebrities to criticize Aldean's remark, writing "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

During an episode of his program which featured Brittany Aldean, Carlson called Morris a "lunatic...some kind of fake country music singer."

Morris acted fast, creating T-shirts that read "Maren Morris: Lunatic Country Music Person" and selling them to benefit TransLifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program. The shirts, which also featured the Peer Support and Crisis Hotline for trans youth, raised over $100K dollars for the organizations in just one day.

Carlson's final program on Fox aired Friday.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," read a Fox News statement about Carlson's departure.

Carlson was among the network personalities questioned as part of the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit.

The cable network paid $787.5 million to Dominion to settle the defamation lawsuit over false claims that Dominion's machines swayed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The controversial host frequently drew criticism for his divisive, misogynistic and anti-immigrant comments, including calling military uniforms made for pregnant women "a mockery of the U.S. military," suggesting that immigrants make the U.S. "poorer and dirtier" and downplaying the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as "mostly peaceful chaos."