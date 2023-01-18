Maren Morris appeared as a guest on an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked this past week, and while there, the singer not only expressed her admiration for the drag queens on the show, but she issued an apology on behalf of the country music industry for "its relationship with LGBTQ+ members."

"Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I'm sorry," she said. "And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me."

The contestants looked appreciative as she spoke and they thanked her for speaking out about the issue. Morris responded emotionally, saying, "I'm gonna cry, I need to go," before exiting.

Morris' comment about the perceived negative relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and country music may have been sparked, most recently, by controversy involving the singer and Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany. The two women made headlines in August after Aldean made a video showing her putting on makeup.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase," she wrote. "I love this girly life."

Morris, Cassadee Pope and others responded to Aldean's video on social media, calling the comments transphobic. Morris, specifically, said, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Both Morris and Aldean released merchandise amid the conflict that donated funds to their chosen charities. Aldean released a line of sweatshirts and T-shirts that benefited Operation Light Shine and Morris raised more than $150,000 for Trans Lifeline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program through her shirts.

Morris has never been shy to speak out for what she believes. In November, she responded to Candace Cameron Bure's comments about why she left the Hallmark channel for Great American Family. Her decision was spurred by Great American Family's commitment to "keep traditional marriage at the core." Morris shared her opinion in a simple response, writing, "Make DJ [Tanner] gay again" in an Instagram comment.

