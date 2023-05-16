Maren Morris Has More to Say About 'Recently Unemployed' Tucker Carlson In Their Ongoing Feud

Maren Morris recently attended the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, where she received the Excellence in Media award. During her speech, Morris recalled a fiery moment from the past year when she and Jason Aldean's wife Brittany entered into a debate of sorts about transgender children. The feud ended up making it to Fox News, where former host Tucker Carlson called Morris a "lunatic country music person." She subsequently turned the phrase into T-shirts benefitting trans organizations, and she remarked on the now-fired Fox News anchor during her acceptance speech of the award.

"I felt a little badass taking on Tucker Carlson for calling me a lunatic for standing up to transphobia," she said during the event, according to Variety. "Maybe I did feel a little cool. But I don't want to gloat. I would never insult the recently unemployed."

Morris previously responded to the news that Carlson and Fox News had parted ways, writing "Happy Monday, MotherTucker," on her Instagram story, featuring a screenshot of the 2022 segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which the host called her a "lunatic." She also shared a graphic on her Instagram which read "the only tuckers allowed are the drag queens."

Advertisement

The feud between Morris and Aldean will certainly live in fans' memories for a long while to come. It began when Aldean shared a video of her makeup routine with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Morris then responded, writing, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

The dialogue continued to escalate and came to include comments from other country singers, public figures and media personalities, including Cassadee Pope, Candace Owens and more. Morris has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and she shared how that support has affected her career and fanbase in a positive way.

"You open up yourself and your sound to a much larger audience even if you lose some along the way," she said in her speech. "The crowds at my shows are a sea of diversity, from race, identity to age. It is a loving, safe space for my band, crew, venue staff and most notably, my fans. This community stood up for me and made me feel safe when I felt alone and I'll never be able to repay them, but I hope I get to spend the rest of my life and career settling up."