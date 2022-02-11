Maren Morris Releases New Love Ballad, 'Background Music'

Maren Morris is getting ready to share her forthcoming album Humble Quest, which is set to release on March 25. While everyone is eager to hear the new material from the Grammy winner, she has slowly been teasing fans with unreleased songs on her social media. Luckily for us, Morris has shared a new song, "Background Music," which follows her last single, "Circles Around This Town."

Written by Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, the song is a beautiful ballad that showcases Morris' vocals and songwriting skills. Morris explained that the beautiful ballad is a love letter to her husband, Ryan Hurd.

Morris sings, "We got time but we're only human / We call it forever but we know that there's an end to it / You and I can dance our way through it / And I'll love you 'til all that we are is background music." Throughout the song, she also reflects on her life and the legacy she will leave behind, and how she and Hurd will be remembered.

"I wrote 'Background Music' about the beauty of the temporary, which is inevitably all things," Morris stated on Instagram. "The romanticism of eternity sounds nice, but I like to think I savor things better when I know I'm not entitled to it in perpetuity. It's a love song that addresses mortality but it's also promising someone that even when we aren't cool anymore, I want to grow old with them and laugh about the times we thought we were."

The singer-songwriter is currently nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Humble Quest follows Morris' 2019 highly successful studio album, Girl, which was nominated for an ACM Award for Album of the Year, a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Album, and won a CMA for Album of the Year. The country singer was also nominated for two Grammy Awards for songs "Common" and "The Bones."

