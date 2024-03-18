Map: This Was the Journey Missing 22-Year-Old Riley Strain Took After Leaving Luke Bryan's Bar

The search for missing-22-year-old Riley Strain continues into a new day. The college student disappeared after leaving Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Bar in Nashville. Search crews have settled on an area a little over 1.1 miles near the bar. Upon leaving the bar, Strain headed North instead of South to his hotel.

The map below shows Strain's movements on the night of his disappearance. After leaving the bar, a security camera at Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop on Church Street showed Strain fall. The college student appeared to injure himself. Cameras then caught him walking across 1st Avenue North and Gay Street.

Now, a homeless man claims to have seen Strain near the James Robertson Bridge. He said Strain was "very, very intoxicated." He also said the man almost fell over near the river. The homeless man saw the college student stumbling and falling. He also "heard a commotion." "We looked back up. He almost fell over the edge right there. The last bush right there caught him," the man told Fox17. "He was very, very intoxicated ... I've never seen anybody stumble that hard before."

The man continued, "I yelled up. They said, 'He's just drunk. He's okay." The man reported his encounter to detectives.

Search for Riley Strain Continues

Strain disappeared somewhere around the bridge and Cumberland River. Currently, his trail has gone cold. Investigators have not been able to find any other footage or eyewitness accounts of Strain. Rescue crews continue to comb the area and have begun searching the river. Recently, they discovered Strain's bank card near an embankment near Cumberland.

"Riley Strain's bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. and the Cumberland River. The search for him continues," police said in a post on X.

Strain disappeared after 32 Bridge Bar asked the 22-year-old to leave. In a statement on Facebook, they denied allegations that they overserved the college student. They claimed to only have served him one alcoholic drink and some waters.

"At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."

They continued, "Our prayers continue to be with Riley's friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return."

However, authorities are investigating the bar as they continue their search.