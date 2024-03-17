Missing 22-Year-Old Riley Strain’s Bank Card Found Near Cumberland River

The search for missing college student Riley Strain continues into a new week. Strain disappeared after leaving Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge bar in Nashville. Now, rescue crews have discovered Strain's bank card near the Cumberland River.

They discovered the card on an embankment between Gay Street and the river, according to WKRN. Police did not announce that they found any other evidence. Rescue crews have been searching for Strain for days since he went missing. So far, investigators do not believe that Strain was a victim of foul play.

Additionally, rescue crews retrieved a body from the river near Martin Luther King Bridge earlier in the day. However, according to responding authorities, the body did not match Strain's description. Additionally, it wore a marron colored shirt, which Strain wasn't wearing the last time he was seen. Therefore, authorities believe it's unlikely to be Strain.

Still, rescue crews are focusing on Cumberland River, having swept the river last week. Strain disappeared after bar operators asked the University of Missouri student to leave. While Tenessee authorities spoke publicly about investigating the bar for overserving the 22-year-old, bar operators have maintained their innocence.

Riley Strain Went Missing After Leaving Luke Bryan's Bar

In a Facebook, Luke Bryan's bar's management TC Restaurant Group revealed they only served Strain one alcoholic drink and two waters. They wrote, "At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs," the company said in a statement.

And that's the last time, Strain's friends and family saw the college student. A security camera captured Strain appearing to have injured himself in a fall around 9:45 p.m. This was near Church Street and 3rd Avenue. Likewise, police traced Strain's phone's last known location to James Robertson Parkway and Gay Street. Authorities believe that Strain spoke with his friend around 10 p.m.

From there, Strain's trail has gone cold until now. Strain told his friend he was returning to his hotel. However, the college student ended up going in the opposite direction. When Strain wasn't at his hotel the next day, his friend called 911. That was on March 9th. Rescue crews continue to search the area of Strain's last known location. For Bryan's part, he posted to social media hoping for Strain's safe return.