Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table Restaurant Flooded in Texas Storm

Homes and businesses all over the state of Texas suffered last week as a result of the horrific winter storm that blew power left and right. From Dallas to Houston and everywhere in between, countless people had frozen pipes burst which resulted in flooding, causing major water loss all over the state. Texas locals have been actively tuning in to their local news outlets for updates on when water will be restored or where to access fresh drinking water. HGTV's Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, unfortunately, saw the flooding firsthand as they shared footage from their Magnolia Table Restaurant in Waco. After a pipe blew in the ceiling, the restaurant suffered catastrophic damage that came as a result of the flooding.

Chip Gaines posted a video showing the damage on social media, acknowledging that while it was tragic, others in the state have suffered worse.

"Whether you heard about it on the news or have been living in the middle of it, you know Texas has been hit hard by Winter Storm Uri. Families and individuals from all over are dealing with the fallout of a storm like we've never seen. Here in Waco, we opened the doors to a busted pipe that flooded our restaurant.. but we know this same story is playing out across the state, with so many people facing far worse."

"But there is something we can do now. We can work to change what tomorrow holds for a lot of these people. Let's do some good today -- find out how you can help at the link in profile," Gaines wrote.

The link takes you to a page on Magnolia's website titled "Texas Forever." In order to help some of the local families and businesses that have suffered from the winter storm, Magnolia is donating $100,000 to multiple organizations and encouraging others to do the same -- Habitat Texas: Disaster Relief Services, Feeding Texas, and Mission Waco. Magnolia Market will also be donating all proceeds from their blue Texas Forever t-shirt in support of the charities.