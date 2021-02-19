Kacey Musgraves Disses Ted Cruz With T-Shirt to Benefit Texas Charities

Proud Texan Kacey Musgraves mocked Texas senator Ted Cruz with a new T-shirt, which is being sold to benefit Texans in need.

"Texas is cold, I can be cold," Musgraves wrote, sharing a photo of a "Cruzin For A Bruzin'" T-shirt. Profits from the shirt will directly support Texas charities Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas.

Texas is cold, I can be cold. https://t.co/TglB3AsEkt — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz recently came under fire for flying to Cancun while millions of Texans are suffering through a winter storm. The winter storm has caused power outages across the state and left many Texans without electricity and water.

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

Cruz has since returned to Texas, calling the family vacation "obviously a mistake."

"With school canceled for the rest of the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon," Cruz wrote in a statement.

Cruz's decision left some constituents feeling abandoned.

"They are taking vacations and leaving the country, so they don't have to deal with this, and we are freezing to death. We don't have water and we don't have food," Austin resident Livia Trevino told the Associated Press.

Musgraves is among the many sharing organizations to donate to amid the crisis.

"I donated. My heart is breaking for my home state," Musgraves wrote, sharing a link to an article from the Austin American Statesman (via Texas Monthly) with a list of ways to help Texans in need.

I donated. My heart is breaking for my home state. 😣💔 I love y’all. Stay strong. https://t.co/q5p5i2at11 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 18, 2021

Musgraves, raised in the small town of Golden, Texas, recently shared photos on social media of her childhood home, which she purchased and painted pink in honor of her late grandmother.