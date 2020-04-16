Luke Combs Sings the Social Distancing Blues With 'Six Feet Apart'

Luke Combs' livestream series episode from Wednesday night (April 15) introduced "Six Feet Apart," the perfect country and Western song about the rollercoaster of emotions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

​"I miss my mom, I miss my dad, miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands," Combs sings in a brand new song, co-written by Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder. He goes on to lament missing not just family time, friendship and touring but also attending ball games and other freedoms we all took for granted before early March.

Combs went on to promise a happy ending to an unnerving, true story: "There will be light after dark/ Someday when we aren't six feet apart."

It's the latest unreleased original introduced through Combs' social media presence. Last week, he unveiled "Used to Wish I Was" on Instagram TV.

Combs is one of several country music stars to postpone all 2020 tour dates in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. If anything has remained normal for the North Carolina native, it's his country radio dominance. "Does to Me," an uptempo duet with Eric Church, is his current single and the third overall from the 2019 album What You See is What You Get.

"Six Feet Apart" Lyrics

When the dogwoods start to bloom

And the crickets hum their tune

It's usually about the time

That I feel most alive

But the news has all been bad

And the world just seems so sad

I ain't had much else going on

So, I sat down and wrote this song

I miss my mom, I miss my dad

I miss the road, I miss my band

Giving hugs and shaking hands

It's a mystery, I suppose

Just how long this thing goes

There'll be crowds and there'll be shows

And there will be light after dark

Someday, when we aren't six feet apart

The first thing that I'm gonna do

Slide on in some corner booth

Take the whole damn family out

Buy my buddies all a round

Pay some extra on the tab

Catch a movie, catch a cab

Watch a ball game from the stands

Probably over-wash my hands

I miss my mom, I miss my dad

I miss the road, I miss my band

Giving hugs and shaking hands

It's a mystery, I suppose

Just how long this thing goes

There'll be crowds and there'll be shows

And there will be light after dark

Someday, when we aren't six feet apart

I miss my mom, I miss my dad

I miss the road, I miss my band

Giving hugs and shaking hands

Now, it's a mystery, I suppose

Just how long this thing goes

There'll be crowds and there'll be shows

And there will be light after dark

Someday, when we aren't six feet apart

There will be light after dark

Someday, when we aren't six feet apart