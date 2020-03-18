Luke Combs Performs Livestream Concert From His Garage for Quarantined Fans

Luke Combs made the best of the ongoing coronavirus situation last night (March 17) with a 20-minute, acoustic livestream filmed in his garage.

"I want to play a couple songs for you tonight, just try to take your mind off things a little bit and have a little fun for myself," he said during the online broadcast. "I'm going to play a cover song for you guys, I'm going to play a new song. I hope you enjoy. I might mess up."

The cover was Tracy Chapman's 1988 classic "Fast Car," while the new composition is titled "What Do You Do When It Rains?"

"I spent some time before this crazy quarantine thing writing songs at the beach," Combs says of the latter. "Didn't have the situation that we are in now in mind when we wrote it, but it feels like an appropriate song to play. We were sitting around down there, and it was raining outside. It never rains at the beach. Nicole (Hocking, his fiancee) was like, 'What do you do when it's raining?'I took that line and ran with it, and this is what I came up with."

Combs also performed "When It Rains It Pours," which he likened to Brad Paisley's more sarcastic material, and his breakthrough hit "Hurricane."

After his short set, the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer teased future online-only performances of cuts off his albums This One's For You and What You See is What You Get as he and other Nashville stars wait out such cancellations and postponements as the ACM Awards, which got moved from April 5 to an unspecified date in September. European festival C2C, which will be headlined by Combs, Eric Church and Darius Rucker, was also postponed until later in the year.

"I'm probably going to do another one of these next week," Combs said. "Probably every week that we're quarantined I'll do one of these. Just 'cause I hope you guys like these and I like playing music and I probably don't have much going on in the next couple of days that I can think of. I hope you're staying safe out there."

No word yet on whether the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic will impact Combs' headlining What You See is What You Get Tour, which begins April 18 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and features support from Ashley McBryde.

