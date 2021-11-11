'Doin' This': Luke Combs Debuts New Song at 2021 CMA Awards

Luke Combs surprised the CMA's this year with a flawless performance of his new single, "Doin' This." The country music star, who won CMA Entertainer of the Year, debuted the personal track during his performance at the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The touching song brought the crowd to their feet in a standing ovation as they heard the heartfelt lyrics of the singer.

Combs sang, "I'd be feeling' on fire / On a hardwood stage / Bright lights like lightning running through my veins / At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town / I'd still be doin' this / if I wasn't doing this," he sang in the chorus. "It ain't about the fame / it ain't about the fortune / it ain't about the name / it ain't about the glory / I guess I'm sayin' it's always been about / Having a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand / Cup of brown liquor/couple buddies in a band / Singing' them same damn songs like I am now."

Following the special performance of the country song, it was immediately available on all the streaming platforms and music retailers around the world. The new song is expected to be on Combs' third studio album, which he has been recording since March 2021.

The official release date has yet to be announced, but the "Forever After All" singer has been heavily teasing his fans on his social media sites. Potential songs that could be on the new record include, "We Still Drink Beer," "See Me Now," "The Kind of Love We Make," "Falling For You Still," and more!

The new album follows Combs' chart-topping, 2X platinum album What You See Is What You Get released in 2019 and his 2020 deluxe edition, What You See Ain't Always What You Get.

The CMA Awards this year took place at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, hosted by Luke Bryan. Other performers included Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, and more.

"Doin' This" Lyrics

Someone asked me once in an interview

"What was growing up like, where'd you go to school?

And what would you do if you weren't doin' this?"

I'd be drivin' my first car, an old worn-out Dodge

Tryin' to make rent with a dead end job, just makin' due

With tips in a jar, my guitar and an old barstool

I'd have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand

Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band

Singin' them same damn songs like I am now

I'd be feelin' on fire on a hardwood stage

Bright lights like lightning runnin' through my veins

At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town

I'd still be doin' this if I wasn't doin' this

I'd still be the same guy they knew back in the day

Who was burnin' CDs just to give away

Payin' his dues if I wasn't doin' this

Five deep in a van, head full of steam

Hot on the heels of my neon dreams maybe comin' true

Livin' this life just like I was born to do

I'd have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand

Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band

Singin' them same damn songs like I am now

I'd be feelin' on fire on a hardwood stage

Bright lights like lightning runnin' through my veins

At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town

I'd still be doin' this if I wasn't doin' this

It ain't about the fame

It ain't about the fortune

It ain't about the name

It ain't about the glory

I guess I'm sayin' it's always been about

Having a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand

Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band

Singin' them same damn songs like I am now

I'd be feelin' on fire on a hardwood stage

Bright lights like lightning runnin' through my veins

At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town

I'd still be doin' this if I wasn't doin' this

Someone asked me once in an interview

"What was growing up like, where'd you go to school?

And what would you do if you weren't doin' this?"

