2021 CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Performs Medley of Her Biggest Hits

Miranda Lambert successfully opened this year's CMA Awards with an epic medley of her greatest hits. Accompanied by a full band, the country singer performed "Kerosene," "Mama's Broken Heart," "Bluebird," "Little Red Wagon," and "Gunpowder & Lead." The 55th Annual CMA Awards is hosted by American Idol judge and country legend, Luke Bryan.

This year is special for Lambert after the awards landed on her 38th birthday. The singer is nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church. About the nomination, she stated, "That category, to me, everyone is deserving of it. There's never an upset when we all worked really hard to get here. I'm also glad there's another female in the category because she needs to be there. She's a badass."

Lambert currently holds the record for the most CMA Female Vocalist of the Year awards with a total of seven wins. The singer has made it clear that throughout the years that she is still so grateful to even be nominated in the first place. She stated, "I'm so thankful to still be coming to the CMAs, it's been like a decade and a half, and I've gotten to be a part of it for a really long time.It never gets old. It's also one of those nights where you just get to reunite with friends. You know, we make all these friends over the years, but we don't get to see each other as much when we're all on the road, so it's a really cool night."

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will also feature performances by Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, Jennifer Hudson, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Carley Pearce & Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and more.

