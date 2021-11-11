2021 CMA Awards: Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards Perform 'Love My Hair'

Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, and Madeline Edwards left the crowd in awe during the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards with their beautiful performance of "Love My Hair." The trio was introduced by Faith Fennidy, who inspired Guyton to write the song in the first place. Fennidy went on to thank Guyton for writing such a powerful song before the trio took the stage.

After the performance, Guyton shared a picture of her and Faith on Twitter, writing, "Faith inspired "Love My Hair" and to have her here today to introduce our performance means the world to me. She is the future and I want to be like her when I grow up. #CMAawards."

The song offers a message of self-acceptance and love and comes off of the singer's debut album, Remember Her Name. Guyton, who was nominated for New Artist of the Year, had initially teased the song on her Instagram account, with a video of her emotionally singing the track.

She captioned the video, "Love My Hair" is probably the most special song on the album to me and I just couldn't wait to share it with you. I wrote it after watching a video of a little girl getting sent home from school because her hair was too distracting. It brought up all of my own insecurities that I still struggle with to this day. My entire being has changed since I had a baby, including my hair, so this song is still a reminder to myself to love the skin I'm in. To that little girl, and anyone facing similar struggles, you are seen and you are loved."

Remember Her Name was released on September 24, 2021, via Capitol Records Nashville and is the singer's debut studio album.

Faith inspired “Love My Hair” and to have her here today to introduce our performance means the world to me. She is the future and I want to be like her when I grow up. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/U7eZRzoKkZ — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 11, 2021

"Love My Hair" Lyrics

You want to touch it, don't you?

Try to run your fingers through

Like the weight of your hand

Could ever make you understand

What it feels like to be

A different just like me

You know the weight of your hand

Could never make you understand

The things I'd do to try to fit right in

I'm tired of trying to justify my skin

I used to think

What God gave me wasn't fair

I'd braid it all

Just to hide the curls up there

I found my freedom

When I learned not to care

Now I'm not scared

To love who I am

I love my hair

If I could go back to twelve

I would tell myself

That straight up or down

Baby, that's your crown

Whoever made up those rules

They don't apply to you

A straight up or down

I turn the world around

I used to think

What God gave me wasn't fair

I'd braid it all

Just to hide the curls up there

I found my freedom

When I learned not to care

Now I'm not scared

To love who I am

I love my hair

(I love my, I love my, I love my hair)

(I love my, I love my, I love my hair)

The things I did to try to fit right in

I'll never justify my skin again

I used to think

What God gave me wasn't fair

I'd braid it all

Just to hide the curls up there

But I found my freedom

When I learned not to care

Now I'm not scared

To love who I am

I love my hair

