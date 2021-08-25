Luke Combs Releases Music Video for 'Cold as You'

Country singer Luke Combs officially dropped a new music video for his current single, "Cold As You." It picks up where the video for his No. 1 single "Hurricane" left off. The singer got the same actors to help him out with the new video almost five years later.

"Cold as You" is the sixth and final single from his 2019 album What You See Is What You Get. Several music critics predict that it will be his 12th straight No. 1 single. Through Instagram, Combs recently shared that he'll be releasing new music soon. He also went on to post an announcement that the video is officially out saying that there were plenty of hints and "Easter eggs" relating back to the first video. He stated "The 'Cold As You' music video is out now! Lots of easter eggs in this one. Check it out via the link in my bio and let me know what y'all think!"

Read More: Adorable Kid Sings 'Beer Never Broke My Heart' to the Delight of Luke Combs

For "Hurricane" the official music video ends with a woman rejecting a proposal and running away, whereas in the "Cold As You" video we start with the same guy in a diner who hasn't gotten over his break up. As expected, the woman comes in and walks through the door to see another guy, which makes things worse. The waitress (who is actually the country music singer's mom) gives the man a coin for the jukebox to cheer him up, which surprisingly opens the door to a secret bar called the Whiskey River. There, the heartbroken man can dance with anyone he wants in an effort to ease his pain.

Letting you in on an Easter egg I found myself, the diner is called Troy's 105 Diner, which is in Combs' college town in Boone, N.C. But as far as if there's a secret bar behind the jukebox, well I can't answer that because I've never been. But that would be pretty cool if you ask me. In the end, obviously, the man finds a new love, and it's a happy ending for everyone. It's a pretty clever video, and it's awesome that he decided to bring back the original actors.

Can you spot any other Easter eggs?

"Cold As You" Lyrics

It's a junked out joint off a backroad

A blinkin' window sign with an arrow

A gravel?...Iot?...chock full o'?...toolbox trucks

Makin' their happy hour way?...home

When guys like me lose girls like you

That's where we?run?to

They?got "Whiskey River"?on the jukebox

A?honky tonk sawdust dance floor

A neon, five o'clock, pro clock

And plenty damn many when you want one more

This broke-heart fool on an old bar stool

Drinkin' beer almost as cold as you

Bunch of good time numbers on the stall door

A picture o' you on the dart board

Them cinder block walls ain't ever been cleaned

Still ain't as dirty as you done me

"Whiskey River" on the jukebox

A honky-tonk sawdust dance floor

A neon, five o'clock, pro clock

And plenty damn many when you want one more

This broke-heart fool on an old bar stool

Drinkin' beer almost as cold as you

When guys like me lose girls like you

That's where we run to

We got "Whiskey River" on a jukebox

A honky-tonk sawdust dance floor

A neon, five o'clock, pro clock

And plenty damn many when you want one more

This broke-heart fool on an old bar stool

Drinkin' beer almost as cold as you

Cold as you

Related Videos