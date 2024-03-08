Luke Bryan Says He Loves the Smell of Horse Sh*t at the Houston Rodeo

The country star also performed new song "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."

Luke Bryan was fighting a cold during his headlining show at RodeoHouston on Thursday, March 7, but that didn't stop him from putting on a great show or, apparently, smelling the odor that is all too familiar to rodeo fans.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the country superstar — who grew up on a peanut farm in Georgia — riled up the crowd of 66,170 fans with a comment on how he feels about the smell that fills the rodeo arena.

"I love the smell of horse sh-t," he said. "I love horse sh-t."

From there, Bryan filled his 11th show at the rodeo with performances of his biggest hits: from "Kick the Dust Up," to "What Makes You Country," to "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day." He also reportedly performed his new single, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."

Luke Bryan debuts new song ?Love You, Miss You, Mean It? that he says will be out ?in a couple of weeks.? #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/Oe4xpbbCuE — Joey Guerra ? (@joeyguerra) March 8, 2024

Although the song isn't officially out until April 5, Bryan debuted the tune at the 2024 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on Feb. 29, and he gave it another run at RodeoHouston.

Bryan joins a lineup at the 2024 Houston Rodeo that includes names like Blake Shelton, Hank Williams Jr., Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and many more. Eric Church will close out the rodeo on Sunday, March 17, a duty Bryan performed for the biggest audience of the season in 2023.

In addition to releasing new music, Bryan will kick off his Mind of a Country Boy tour on April 17. The singer will perform four Canadian dates in April, and the tour will pick up in June for a run of U.S. dates over the summer. Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe and Chayce Beckham are joining him.

Bryan can also be found on TV screens across the country on "American Idol" every Sunday night.