Luke Bryan's Wife Reveals 'Best Advice' He Gave to Their Kids in Sweet Father's Day Post

For Father's Day, Luke Bryan's spouse Caroline posted an Instagram carousel of photos capturing candid moments the country star and American Idol judge shared with the whole family. Pictures show Bryan doing everything from bonding with his sons --Bo, Tate and Til-- to holding a turtle and thawing out on a skiing trip.

What's funniest, though, is Caroline's caption, which reads, "Happy Father's Day to this crazy man! The best advice you ever gave these children were....'Don't tell your Mom/Aunt.' We love you to the moon and back!"

Caroline is both mom and aunt because the Bryan family adopted three now-adult children -- Til, Jordan and Kris -- after the deaths of Luke's sister and brother-in-law. Bo and Tate are the couple's two biological kids.

On Mother's Day, 12-year-old Tate gave his mom a simple and sweet gift. It was a pink-and-white, floral backgrounded holiday greeting card that reads "Mom, the older I get, the more I realize just how blessed I am that God gave me you."

Advertisement

"Tate gave me a card and when I opened [it] up, this fell out," Caroline said in an Instagram story video which shows the card and a stack of $1s and $5s. What's more tender is that Caroline sounds like she's laughing until she's crying about the kind gesture.

Caroline's social media content is often as tender yet light-hearted as her Father's Day post. She frequently chronicles harmless pranks and schemes involving not just the couple and their kids but also Luke's fun-loving mother, LeClaire Bryan.

For example, during the Dec. 2020 round of Pranksmas hijinks, Luke convinced Caroline that she'd damaged one of his prized sports collectables: Tim Tebow's Heisman trophy. A day later, Caroline alarmed LeClaire with a recording of a rooster.

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert Leaves Adorably Thirsty Comment on Husband Brendan McLoughlin Shirtless Instagram Photo