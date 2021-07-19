Luke Bryan Celebrated His 45th Birthday on the Road With Family

Luke Bryan spent his 45th birthday on the road this past Saturday (July 17), and fortunately, the country music star and American Idol judge's family was along for the ride and chronicled its adventure.

The fun begins with a dance-along video posted by Bryan's wife Caroline and co-starring the couple's sons, Thomas Boyer Bryan and Tatum Christopher Bryan, and nephew, Til Cheshire.

The Academy of Country Music Award's (ACM's) reigning Entertainer of the Year got in an old age joke by video's end, grabbing his knees while being asked how it feels to turn 45.

"You make everyday an adventure and the love you give to everyone is absolute perfection," Caroline wrote on social media. "We love you to the moon and back!"

During Bryan's set that night in Bristow, Va., family and band mates showered him with gifts. Bryan described his haul from stage as "a lamp, a fire extinguisher and more Jockey underwear, Lay's potato chips." The show at Jiffy Lube Live was part of Bryan's ongoing Proud to Be Right Here Tour.

Backstage, Bryan's friends and family surprised him with a Jiffy Lube-inspired birthday cake which read "Live, Lube and Prosper" on its license plate. But the real gem in this series of footage has to be Caroline's t-shirt, which reads "halfway to 90." It's the sort of good-natured teasing Bryan endures on social media from his immediate family and his hilarious mother, Leclaire.

Thomas Luther Bryan was born on July 17, 1976 in Leesburg, Georgia to Leclaire and her peanut farmer husband, Tommy Bryan. Before becoming a Nashville star, the Lee County High School alum studied business administration at Georgia Southern University. The 1999 graduate joined the Sigma Chi fraternity during his college years and sharpened his on-stage skills by playing in a band. He also met the former Caroline Boyer during his time on campus.

After college, Bryan made his way to Tennessee and started working for a publishing house, positioning him as a songwriter for Billy Currington and Travis Tritt. Capitol Nashville then came calling, with Bryan's debut single, 2007's "All My Friends Say," cracking the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart's Top 5. Debut album I'll Stay Me followed, and nothing stayed the same in Bryan's professional life. The hit studio albums and singles, headlining tours and industry awards to follow need no explanation for anyone who's followed country radio over the past 15-plus years. Most notably, Bryan's 2013 album Crash My Party became the ACM's first-ever Album of the Decade in 2019.

It hasn't all been social media-ready laughs in Bryan's personal life. Luke's brother Chris passed away in a car accident when the singer was still a teenager. The deaths of his sister Kelly in 2007 and her husband in 2014 led Luke and Caroline to adopt nephew and nieces Til, Kris and Jordan.