Flashback: Taylor Swift and Luke Bryan Perform 'I Don't Want This Night to End' On 'The Red Tour'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e731DAtjUUA

Taylor Swift is known for putting on massive and extraordinary concerts in both arena and stadium settings, and she's also known for surprising her fans with some of the best artists in music during those concerts. Swift has collaborated with artists during her shows on many of her recent tours, including on her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, and she was even inviting artists on the stage earlier in her career. While playing a show in Nashville, Tennessee on The Red Tour in 2013, Swift teamed up with fellow country music superstar Luke Bryan for an unforgettable performance.

In a video that captured the special moment, Swift stands onstage in her classic red shorts and a sparkly Grand Ole Opry t-shirt and teases the crowd about her upcoming guest.

"You know how special you are to me. You know how much I love you," Swift told her fans before revealing the surprise. "So, you must have known I wasn't going to show up here without a surprise for you. And this one's a really, really good one."

After revealing that Bryan would be joining her onstage, the intro for one of his biggest country songs, "I Don't Want This Night To End," started playing. He appeared on a riser on an elevated portion of the stage and then walked down stairs to join Swift on the main part of the stage. The two then launched into the good-time tune, with Bryan taking the first verse of the song.

"Girl, I know I don't know you, but your pretty little eyes so blue are pulling me in like the moon on your skin / I'm so glad you trusted me to slide up on this dusty seat and let your hair down, and get outta town," Bryan sang, as Swift danced along.

Read More: Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Was Originally Ten Minutes Long and Included the F-Word

Both artists then sang the chorus together while jumping in unison. The pair then strutted down the catwalk towards the fans as Swift took the second verse and Bryan handed out high fives.

"Gonna cuss the mornin' when it comes 'cause I know that the risin' sun ain't no good for me 'cause you'll have to leave / Gonna make the most of every mile, do anything to make your smile land on my lips, get drunk on your kiss," sang Swift.

Before finishing the song, Swift and Bryan took a moment to talk to the crowd, and Swift revealed Bryan "flew across the country on his only day off" to surprise her fans at the show. The two then finished the song together, while Swift's fans waved their hands in the air.

Bryan released "I Don't Want This Night To End" on Capitol Records Nashville in September 2011 from his Tailgates & Tanlines album. The tune was written by Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip and produced by Jeff Stevens. "I Don't Want This Night To End" became Bryan's third number one hit. It also kicked off a streak of 18 consecutive number ones, including "Drunk On You," "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye," "Crash My Party," "That's My Kind Of Night," "Drink A Beer," "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," and more. The song followed his number four hit, "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)."