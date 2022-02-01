Film Focused on 'The House That Built Me' Co-Writer Tom Douglas Headed to Paramount +

Streaming service Paramount+ will debut Love, Tom, which a press release describes as a "one-man personal performance film starring legendary, award-winning country singer-songwriter Tom Douglas," on Feb. 24.

"I Run To You" (Lady A), "Grown Men Don't Cry" (Tim McGraw), "Little Rock" (Colin Raye), "Love's the Only House" (Martina McBride), "Raise 'Em Up" (Keith Urban and Eric Church) and "The House That Built Me" (Miranda Lambert) are among Douglas' best-known compositions. The Grammy winner has penned songs across his 30-year career that've been cut by Carrie Underwood, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and numerous others. He also received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for "Coming Home," a song from the film Country Strong.

Douglas' acceptance speech at the 2014 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony inspired the film. It was directed by Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Michael Lennox.

"Love, Tom is a letter of hope to a desperate world. Yes - it's a film about songwriting and the creative process - but really, it's a film for anxiety addicts, underdogs, underachievers, true believers, never-say-die-ers, keep on try-ers, the broken hearted, can't-get-started, optimistic pessimists," shared Douglas in a press release.

Douglas executive produced the film along with Tommy Douglas, Austin Fish, Jason Owen and Lennox. The film was produced in association with Sandbox Productions in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment's Premium Content Division.

A companion album, Inspired by the Motion Picture Love, Tom, arrives Feb. 24 via Monument Records. It features Lambert, McGraw, Lady A, Raye and Chris Janson.

The first song shared from the album, "Van Gogh," is a Douglas co-write with "The House That Built Me" collaborator Allen Shamblin.

It won't be the first country music-related film to debut on Paramount+. It follows Kacey Musraves' star-crossed and the documentary for Lambert, Jack Ingram and John Randall's Marfa Tapes project.

