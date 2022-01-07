Fans won't have to wait long in 2022 for a heaping helping of new country, bluegrass and Americana albums by up-and-coming acts, established stars and living legends.

January starts strong, with the debate over where Jacob Bryant ranks among 2022's most promising upstarts intensifying less than two weeks into the new year. From there, Morgan Wade, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes follow the lead of Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and other Nashville stars with deluxe editions of recent releases. The final Friday of January caps off a strong month of new music with a Maddie & Tae album featuring promising collaborations with Morgane Stapleton and Lori McKenna. On the Americana end of the spectrum, Brent Cobb takes us to church with worship music, while Keb' Mo' shares songs created with country music pals Vince Gill and Old Crow Medicine Show.

More music by mainstream names follows in the coming months. February brings us a Dolly Parton album that's intertwined with a novel she co-wrote with James Patterson. In the spring, Jason Aldean completes a 30-song double album collection with Georgia, the sequel to 2021's Macon.

Though numerous anticipated country albums lack a release date as of early January, it feels safe enough to list long-rumored projects by Luke Combs and Maren Morris. And of course we should be conditioned by now to never be surprised by more music from Taylor Swift.

Keep checking this article for album announcements as the new year progresses.

Country, Bluegrass and Americana Albums Released in 2022

January

Jan. 14: Bar Stool Preacher, Jacob Bryant

Jan. 21: Skeletons (Deluxe Edition), Brothers Osborne

Jan. 21: Country Stuff the Album, Walker Hayes

Jan. 21: Good To Be, Keb' Mo'

Jan. 28: And Now, Let's Turn To Page..., Brent Cobb

Jan. 28: Through The Madness Vol. 1, Maddie & Tae

Jan. 28: Reckless (Deluxe Edition), Morgan Wade

February

Feb. 11: Good Day for Living, Joe Nichols

Feb. 18: Almost Proud, The Del McCoury Band

Feb. 18: Nightroamer, Sarah Shook and The Disarmers

March

March 7: Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton

March 11: Shot Glass, Randall King

March 11: Buckskin, Ned LeDoux

March 25: Never Slow Down, Po' Ramblin' Boys

April

April 22: Paint This Town, Old Crow Medicine Show

April 22: Georgia, Jason Aldean

To Be Announced/Rumored

Dierks Bentley

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Mickey Guyton

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett, Where We Started and Country Again, Side B

Taylor Swift

Jenny Tolman