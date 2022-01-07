Fans won't have to wait long in 2022 for a heaping helping of new country, bluegrass and Americana albums by up-and-coming acts, established stars and living legends.
January starts strong, with the debate over where Jacob Bryant ranks among 2022's most promising upstarts intensifying less than two weeks into the new year. From there, Morgan Wade, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes follow the lead of Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and other Nashville stars with deluxe editions of recent releases. The final Friday of January caps off a strong month of new music with a Maddie & Tae album featuring promising collaborations with Morgane Stapleton and Lori McKenna. On the Americana end of the spectrum, Brent Cobb takes us to church with worship music, while Keb' Mo' shares songs created with country music pals Vince Gill and Old Crow Medicine Show.
Read More: How 'Cobra Kai' Landed a Carrie Underwood Cameo
More music by mainstream names follows in the coming months. February brings us a Dolly Parton album that's intertwined with a novel she co-wrote with James Patterson. In the spring, Jason Aldean completes a 30-song double album collection with Georgia, the sequel to 2021's Macon.
Though numerous anticipated country albums lack a release date as of early January, it feels safe enough to list long-rumored projects by Luke Combs and Maren Morris. And of course we should be conditioned by now to never be surprised by more music from Taylor Swift.
Keep checking this article for album announcements as the new year progresses.
Country, Bluegrass and Americana Albums Released in 2022
January
Jan. 14: Bar Stool Preacher, Jacob Bryant
Jan. 21: Skeletons (Deluxe Edition), Brothers Osborne
Jan. 21: Country Stuff the Album, Walker Hayes
Jan. 21: Good To Be, Keb' Mo'
Jan. 28: And Now, Let's Turn To Page..., Brent Cobb
Jan. 28: Through The Madness Vol. 1, Maddie & Tae
Jan. 28: Reckless (Deluxe Edition), Morgan Wade
February
Feb. 11: Good Day for Living, Joe Nichols
Feb. 18: Almost Proud, The Del McCoury Band
Feb. 18: Nightroamer, Sarah Shook and The Disarmers
March
March 7: Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton
March 11: Shot Glass, Randall King
March 11: Buckskin, Ned LeDoux
March 25: Never Slow Down, Po' Ramblin' Boys
April
April 22: Paint This Town, Old Crow Medicine Show
April 22: Georgia, Jason Aldean
To Be Announced/Rumored
Dierks Bentley
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Mickey Guyton
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett, Where We Started and Country Again, Side B
Taylor Swift
Jenny Tolman