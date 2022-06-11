Ryan Bingham isn't the only singer in the Yellowstone cast. Singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson has joined the Yellowstone crew as a new character -- a musician named "Abby."

Other new faces for season 5 include Kai Caster, a young cowboy named Rowdy, Lilli Kay, who plays Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Duttons and Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a corporate shark.

Josh Lucas (young John Dutton), Kylie Rogers (young Beth Dutton), Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner) and Kyle Red Silverstein (young Rip Wheeler) will return for season 5 of the hit series.

Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynn Perry) have been upped to series regulars, joining previously announced new series regulars Jennifer Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily).

Music has always been an integral part of Yellowstone. Wilson's music has been featured in the series several times.

The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer said she was honored to have her songs in the series.

"I grew up on the back of a horse and my sister and I were PRCA rodeo flag girls, so it feels extra special to be included in the coolest/most popular cowboy show of all time," Wilson told Wide Open Country in 2021. "As a songwriter, you dream about driving down the road and hearing your song on the radio, but hearing it on one of your favorite tv shows? That is another level."

Wilson has said that Beth Dutton is her favorite character on the show.

"My favorite Yellowstone character would have to be Beth. She takes the bull by the horns, she takes no crap and fights for what she believes," Wilson told Wide Open Country. "She takes pride in what her family has worked so hard for and believes in justice. And she makes all of it look sexy. My kind of girl."

To see if Wilson will interact with Beth Dutton on the series, tune into season 5 of Yellowstone when it returns to the Paramount Network this November.

