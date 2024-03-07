Here's How to Get Lainey Wilson's Signature Vintage Western Style

On Feb. 22, Wrangler unveiled the Lainey Wilson Edit for this spring and summer. It's a roundup of Wrangler jeans and other pieces of western wear clothing that get the country superstar's stamp of approval.

"Bellbottoms and then some, Lainey picked the styles that spoke to her— the part that loves being a cowgirl through and through," leads the line's description on the Wrangler website.

As of March 4, there's 24 items from the line that's still listed on Wrangler's website, including a sold-out long sleeve denim midi dress. Per Billboard, at least one item —a Long Live Cowboys rodeo shirt— is sold out and no longer listed.

"The Lainey Edit is here y'all! I have picked out my favorite Wrangler styles for the perfect spring wardrobe," Wilson wrote in an Instagram caption. "From top to Bell Bottom, you better hustle before they're all gone!"

Wilson signed a promotional deal last year with Wrangler. A winter line of clothing followed.

"I have been devoted to the western lifestyle all my life, and there's nothing that feels more like home than a pair of Wrangler jeans," Wilson shared at the time in a press release. "Teaming up with this brand feels like the perfect fit and there are so many new, exciting and trendy styles for women in the upcoming collection, including my favorite bell bottom flare pieces."

Here's six standouts from the Wilson-approved collection.