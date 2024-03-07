Global denim brand Wrangler® today announced a multi-year collaboration with reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, most nominated female at the 2023 ACM Awards and Yellowstone actress Lainey Wilson.
Here's How to Get Lainey Wilson's Signature Vintage Western Style

Lainey Wilson shared fashion picks for ranch hands of all ages.

By |

On Feb. 22, Wrangler unveiled the Lainey Wilson Edit for this spring and summer. It's a roundup of Wrangler jeans and other pieces of western wear clothing that get the country superstar's stamp of approval.

"Bellbottoms and then some, Lainey picked the styles that spoke to her— the part that loves being a cowgirl through and through," leads the line's description on the Wrangler website.

As of March 4, there's 24 items from the line that's still listed on Wrangler's website, including a sold-out long sleeve denim midi dress. Per Billboard, at least one item —a Long Live Cowboys rodeo shirt— is sold out and no longer listed.

"The Lainey Edit is here y'all! I have picked out my favorite Wrangler styles for the perfect spring wardrobe," Wilson wrote in an Instagram caption. "From top to Bell Bottom, you better hustle before they're all gone!"

Wilson signed a promotional deal last year with Wrangler. A winter line of clothing followed.

"I have been devoted to the western lifestyle all my life, and there's nothing that feels more like home than a pair of Wrangler jeans," Wilson shared at the time in a press release. "Teaming up with this brand feels like the perfect fit and there are so many new, exciting and trendy styles for women in the upcoming collection, including my favorite bell bottom flare pieces."

Here's six standouts from the Wilson-approved collection.

1 of 6

Women's Wrangler Western Denim Vest Shirt in Blue

Screengrabs of a model wearing the Wrangler denim vest.

Wrangler

One of the more outside-the-box looks that suits more than a western wear-inspired wardrobe, this daring denim vest wears as much like a v-neck top as it does a sleeveless piece of a Canadian tuxedo. As of March 5, only L and XXL sizes remain.

Women's Wrangler Western Denim Vest Shirt in Blue - $44.99

Buy Now
2 of 6

Women's High Rise Trumpet Flare in Paige

Screengrabs from Wrangler of Lainey Wilson's denim bell bottoms of choice.

Wrangler

There's two givens here: a Wrangler line will include the company's ranch-ready blue jeans, and Wilson's going to pick out at least one pair of bell bottoms. So naturally, Wilson selected these classic-style blue jeans. It's a great match for the various tops that've been hand-picked by Wilson.

Women's High Rise Trumpet Flare in Paige - Part of the 2 for $99 Wrangler Retro Jeans Sale

Buy Now
3 of 6

Ultimate Riding Jean Willow Mid-Rise Bootcut in Nadia

Jeans from Lainey WIlson's picks

Wrangler

Although they're marketed to women and have a waist that's typical of women's jeans, this pair in particular offers more of a unisex look. Which another way of saying these are classic, no-frills pants. Like the flares above, they'd work with a variety of western tops, be they from Wrangler or your go-to vintage clothing source.

Ultimate Riding Jean Willow Mid-Rise Bootcut in Nadia - Part of the 2 for $99 Wrangler Retro Jeans Sale

Buy Now
4 of 6

Denim Cowboy Snap Shirt in Navy

Denim button-ups are a classic Wrangler look

Wrangler

Sometimes, western wear's about making bold statements with colorful pieces, Other times, it's a means to dress down in classic blue-collar ranch wear. Few things are more classic than a denim cowboy shirt— be it from Wrangler, Levi's or any other classic American brand of denim.

Denim Cowboy Snap Shirt in Navy - $49.99

Buy Now
5 of 6

Cowgirl Camp Shirt in Buttercream Paisley

One of the camp shirt designs that's not sold out yet.

Wrangler

About those shirts that'll match our jeans of choice, Wilson's picks incorporate these camp shirts in several designs. A couple of cute prints are gone already (the springtime-ready one with horses would've been our suggestion otherwise).

Cowgirl Camp Shirt in Buttercream Paisley - $39.99

Buy Now
6 of 6

Girl's Long Sleeve Embroidered Western Snap Denim Shirt in Navy

The kid-sized and embroidered cowboy shirt

Wrangler

There's a few options for younger cowpokes, many of which are smaller-sized versions of classic denim looks. Take for example this, another snap denim shirt— this time with eye-catching embroidery. If it hadn't sold out so quickly, we would've favored the Barbiecore pink snap denim shirt that's in kids sizes.

Girl's Long Sleeve Embroidered Western Snap Denim Shirt in Navy - $29.99

Buy Now

