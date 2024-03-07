Here's How to Get Lainey Wilson's Signature Vintage Western Style

On Feb. 22, Wrangler unveiled the Lainey Wilson Edit for this spring and summer. It's a roundup of Wrangler jeans and other pieces of western wear clothing that get the country superstar's stamp of approval.
"Bellbottoms and then some, Lainey picked the styles that spoke to her— the part that loves being a cowgirl through and through," leads the line's description on the Wrangler website.
As of March 4, there's 24 items from the line that's still listed on Wrangler's website, including a sold-out long sleeve denim midi dress. Per Billboard, at least one item —a Long Live Cowboys rodeo shirt— is sold out and no longer listed.
"The Lainey Edit is here y'all! I have picked out my favorite Wrangler styles for the perfect spring wardrobe," Wilson wrote in an Instagram caption. "From top to Bell Bottom, you better hustle before they're all gone!"
Wilson signed a promotional deal last year with Wrangler. A winter line of clothing followed.
"I have been devoted to the western lifestyle all my life, and there's nothing that feels more like home than a pair of Wrangler jeans," Wilson shared at the time in a press release. "Teaming up with this brand feels like the perfect fit and there are so many new, exciting and trendy styles for women in the upcoming collection, including my favorite bell bottom flare pieces."
Here's six standouts from the Wilson-approved collection.
Women's Wrangler Western Denim Vest Shirt in Blue
Women's Wrangler Western Denim Vest Shirt in Blue - $44.99
Women's High Rise Trumpet Flare in Paige
Women's High Rise Trumpet Flare in Paige - Part of the 2 for $99 Wrangler Retro Jeans Sale
Ultimate Riding Jean Willow Mid-Rise Bootcut in Nadia
Ultimate Riding Jean Willow Mid-Rise Bootcut in Nadia - Part of the 2 for $99 Wrangler Retro Jeans Sale
Denim Cowboy Snap Shirt in Navy
Denim Cowboy Snap Shirt in Navy - $49.99
Cowgirl Camp Shirt in Buttercream Paisley
Cowgirl Camp Shirt in Buttercream Paisley - $39.99
Girl's Long Sleeve Embroidered Western Snap Denim Shirt in Navy
Girl's Long Sleeve Embroidered Western Snap Denim Shirt in Navy - $29.99
One of the more outside-the-box looks that suits more than a western wear-inspired wardrobe, this daring denim vest wears as much like a v-neck top as it does a sleeveless piece of a Canadian tuxedo. As of March 5, only L and XXL sizes remain.
There's two givens here: a Wrangler line will include the company's ranch-ready blue jeans, and Wilson's going to pick out at least one pair of bell bottoms. So naturally, Wilson selected these classic-style blue jeans. It's a great match for the various tops that've been hand-picked by Wilson.
Although they're marketed to women and have a waist that's typical of women's jeans, this pair in particular offers more of a unisex look. Which another way of saying these are classic, no-frills pants. Like the flares above, they'd work with a variety of western tops, be they from Wrangler or your go-to vintage clothing source.
Sometimes, western wear's about making bold statements with colorful pieces, Other times, it's a means to dress down in classic blue-collar ranch wear. Few things are more classic than a denim cowboy shirt— be it from Wrangler, Levi's or any other classic American brand of denim.
About those shirts that'll match our jeans of choice, Wilson's picks incorporate these camp shirts in several designs. A couple of cute prints are gone already (the springtime-ready one with horses would've been our suggestion otherwise).
There's a few options for younger cowpokes, many of which are smaller-sized versions of classic denim looks. Take for example this, another snap denim shirt— this time with eye-catching embroidery. If it hadn't sold out so quickly, we would've favored the Barbiecore pink snap denim shirt that's in kids sizes.
