Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" is taking over, and the twangy tune is even affecting fashion trends. Fashion experts at Boohoo recently revealed a spike in searches related to Western fashion after Beyoncé released the song and made appearances in her country wardrobe. According to the research, searches for "cowboy hat" increased by more than 212 percent. Beyoncé wore a cowboy hat for the imagery surrounding "Texas Hold 'Em," and she also donned the hat at the Grammy awards and other recent events.

Searches for "bolo tie" have exploded as well — by 566 percent. The singer wore one of the traditional Western ties in her Verizon Super Bowl commercial, as well as on the cover for "Texas Hold 'Em." Similarly, searches for "cowboy boots" have increased by 163 percent following Beyoncé's appearance at the Super Bowl.

Beyoncé adding Western wear elements into her public image is now new, and the singer has reportedly been a fan of the country lifestyle her whole life. Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, took to social media recently to share how their whole family, including Beyoncé's younger sister Solange, have had a lifetime appreciation for cowboy culture.

Of course, Beyoncé isn't the only artist seemingly bringing country into the mainstream. It began happening as far back as 2018 when rapper Lil Nas X released his worldwide hit, "Old Town Road," and later remixed it with Billy Ray Cyrus. Lil Nas X was known for wearing colorful Western wear during the period of his career. Post Malone has also made a foray into country music, recording a new version of Joe Diffie's "Pickup Man" and also performing Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her," among other songs. The rapper also teased an upcoming collaboration with Luke Combs earlier this month. He also often sports country attire.

Fans are hoping for more country tunes from Beyoncé on her upcoming record, Act II, out on March 29.