Is Post Malone Finally Making a Country Album? Here's What We Know

We might have just gotten one step closer to the long-rumored—and seemingly inevitable—country era of Post Malone's career. Last week, the rapper shared video that shows him vibing to a recording of himself singing an unreleased song with Luke Combs.

Though Combs' camp has yet to confirm the collaborations, fans are certain that it's Combs' North Carolina drawl on the track. Furthering the rumors, Combs commented on Malone's post with a beer emoji and a fire emoji.

The country star laments not being allowed to fly a time machine in a snippet of a song that'll likely be titled "Ain't Got a Guy For That."

Combs and Malone hung out over Super Bowl weekend and posed for pictures with Peyton Manning, so clearly, there's a kinship between the two.

Malone also charted a country song back in November. It was a "duet" of "Pickup Man" with the late Joe Diffie. It debuted at at No. 54 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Talk of Malone crossing over to country music began with a June 2022 appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.

"To be honest, there's nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and me just putting it on f-king YouTube," Malone said. "I'm allowed to do that... I split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans ... and then I'm happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I'm happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family. So, it's a lot of time, and it's about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I'll make a f—king country album."

Fingers crossed!