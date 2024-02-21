Beyoncé just dethroned a 20-week No. 1 on a country chart and made history in the process. The music superstar's new country single, "Texas Hold 'Em," debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, taking the place of Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' 20-week No. 1, "I Remember Everything." The chart is based on streaming, airplay and sales.

Not only does the hit song mark Beyoncé's official entrance into country music, but it makes her the first Black female artist to reach the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. She also makes history as the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. In addition to topping the Hot Country Songs chart, the song landed at No. 2 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. Another recently released tune, "16 Carriages" landed at No. 9 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 38 on the Hot 100.

Overall, "Texas Hold 'Em" has earned 19.2 million streams, 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 in the U.S. through Feb. 15, Billboard reports via Luminate. The song has gone viral on social media, with creators from multiple platforms using it for dance videos and other clips. The chart accomplishment means Beyoncé has officially charted at the No. 1 spot on seven of Billboard's multi-metric charts: the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Hot Gospel Songs, Hot Latin Songs, Hot R&B Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Beyoncé released both "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" during the Super Bowl following an ad for Verizon, which previewed her new album, which some believe to be titled Act II. The project is due out on March 29.

"Texas Hold 'Em" recently made headlines after an Oklahoma radio station initially turned down a listener's request to play the song. After a fan campaign, the song can now by heard on Oklahoma's KYKC.