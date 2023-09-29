Lainey Wilson Sparkles on the People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet

Lainey Wilson was a big winner at the People's Choice Country Awards, taking home the trophy for Female Artist of 2023, as well as Collaboration Song of 2023 (for "Save Me" with Jelly Roll) and Music Video of 2023 (for "Wait in the Truck" with Hardy). But even before stepping inside the Grand Ole Opry House, Wilson turned heads on the red carpet with a matching shimmering two-piece. She paired a sequin top tied at the waist with matching pants in her signature bell bottom style.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer completed her look with a gold belt adorned with heart and cross charms and a cowboy hat with a sequin hat band. She tied it all together with a sequin clutch and gold necklaces.

Wilson nodded to her distinct style in her acceptance speech for Female Artist of 2023.

"Every single night I look out there and I see a lot of y'all wearing y'all's bell bottoms and hats and it's the craziest thing," Wilson said. "I just wanna say thank y'all so much for letting me express myself through my music and even the way that I dress. I love seeing y'all do the same exact thing. Y'all keep showing up and I'll keep showing up too. God bless y'all."

The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year recently made CMA Awards history by becoming the first artist to lead all nominees in their first two years on the ballot. The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer racked up nine nominations, including one for Entertainer of the Year, placing her in the same field as Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and, in a bid for his third consecutive win in the evening's top category, Luke Combs.