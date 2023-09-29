Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Fashion & Beauty

Lainey Wilson Sparkles on the People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet

The Female Artist of 2023 winner truly shined.

By |

Lainey Wilson was a big winner at the People's Choice Country Awards, taking home the trophy for Female Artist of 2023, as well as Collaboration Song of 2023 (for "Save Me" with Jelly Roll) and Music Video of 2023 (for "Wait in the Truck" with Hardy). But even before stepping inside the Grand Ole Opry House, Wilson turned heads on the red carpet with a matching shimmering two-piece. She paired a sequin top tied at the waist with matching pants in her signature bell bottom style.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer completed her look with a gold belt adorned with heart and cross charms and a cowboy hat with a sequin hat band. She tied it all together with a sequin clutch and gold necklaces.

 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Lainey Wilson attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Lainey Wilson attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Lainey Wilson attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Wilson nodded to her distinct style in her acceptance speech for Female Artist of 2023.

"Every single night I look out there and I see a lot of y'all wearing y'all's bell bottoms and hats and it's the craziest thing," Wilson said. "I just wanna say thank y'all so much for letting me express myself through my music and even the way that I dress. I love seeing y'all do the same exact thing. Y'all keep showing up and I'll keep showing up too. God bless y'all."

The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year recently made CMA Awards history  by becoming the first artist to lead all nominees in their first two years on the ballot. The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer racked up nine nominations, including one for Entertainer of the Year, placing her in the same field as Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and, in a bid for his third consecutive win in the evening's top category, Luke Combs.

READ MORE: Who is Lainey Wilson's Boyfriend? Meet Former NFL Player Devlin 'Duck' Hodges

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town attend the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Artists

People's Choice Country Awards: Little Big Town, Toby Keith + More Walk the Red Carpet

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: (L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart attend The Concert for Love & Acceptance at Wildhorse Saloon on June 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee and LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JUNE 03: Zach Bryan performs on the first day of the 2023 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 03, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lists

5 Glaring Snubs on the 2023 CMA Awards Ballot

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Lainey Wilson performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Artists

Lainey Wilson Makes History By Leading All 2023 CMA Awards Nominees

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs attend the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Artists

Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson Among Top Nominees For First-Ever People's Choice Country Awards

 