NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town attend the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
People's Choice Country Awards: Little Big Town, Toby Keith + More Walk the Red Carpet

Plus Wynonna, Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton.

The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards are kicking off at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. and some of country music's biggest stars walked the red carpet. Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, hosts Little Big Town and honorees Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd were among the country stars to show up early for the ceremony.

Keith, who'll receive the first ever Country Icon Award during the awards ceremony, walked the carpet with his wife Tricia. Blake Shelton will present the award to Keith.

"We're overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever country icon award," said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming."As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history."

Wynonna Judd will receive the inaugural Country Champion Award.

"Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music," Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president, live events, NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared in a press release. "Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched. We can't think of a better person to honor as our inaugural 'Country Champion' and to celebrate the holidays with across these two major country music events."

See the red carpet photos below.

 

Kelsea Ballerini

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

 

Carly Pearce

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Carly Pearce attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Lainey Wilson attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Mickey Guyton attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucas

(L-R) Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus attend the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Wynonna Judd

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Wynonna Judd attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Little Big Town

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town attend the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

 

Hannah Dasher

Hannah Dasher at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at The Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images

 

 

