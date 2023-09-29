People's Choice Country Awards: Little Big Town, Toby Keith + More Walk the Red Carpet

The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards are kicking off at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. and some of country music's biggest stars walked the red carpet. Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, hosts Little Big Town and honorees Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd were among the country stars to show up early for the ceremony.

Keith, who'll receive the first ever Country Icon Award during the awards ceremony, walked the carpet with his wife Tricia. Blake Shelton will present the award to Keith.

"We're overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever country icon award," said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming."As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history."

Wynonna Judd will receive the inaugural Country Champion Award.

"Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music," Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president, live events, NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared in a press release. "Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched. We can't think of a better person to honor as our inaugural 'Country Champion' and to celebrate the holidays with across these two major country music events."

See the red carpet photos below.

Kelsea Ballerini

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Mickey Guyton

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucas

Wynonna Judd

Little Big Town

Hannah Dasher