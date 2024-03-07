Lainey Wilson Had the Best Response to Kelly Clarkson's Live Cover of 'Heart Like a Truck'

While on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Lainey Wilson praised the program's namesake for a live rendition of Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck" that Clarkson sang last August during her Vegas residency.

"I just want to tell you this... This is coming straight from my heart," Wilson said. "Even when you're up here just covering everybody else's songs, it's not just like you just learned the words and you got up there. I mean, you are feeling it for everything that it is. I just want to say thank you for doing that. That means so much to me that you got up there and sang 'Heart Like A Truck.' ...You're singing everybody's songs better than they sing them."

Wilson and Clarkson were talking about each others' high-energy live set, so the complement was specifically about the live performance of "Heart Like a Truck."

"You can feel it from the top of your head to the tips of your toes with every ounce of you," Wilson said when talking about catching one of Clarkson's Vegas shows.

However, the complement does sum up the appeal of Clarkson's Kelly-oke performances on her show of popular songs.

Past Kelly-oke covers of note include Wilson's "Watermelon Moonshine," the Eagles' "Desperado," Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing at All" and Jelly Roll's "Save Me."

Wilson was promoting a couple of upcoming tours. On March 20, she'll begin the Lainey Wilson: Live dates in Australia and Europe. After that wraps up on May 3, she'll begin the Country's Cool Again Tour, which'll last through November and take Wilson to arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

"Country's Cool Again" doubles as the name of Wilson's most recent single, which she sang in a special Kelly-oke segment with Clarkson.

