Kyra Sedgwick Shares Pic of the First Time She Met 'Valentine' Kevin Bacon

Their long and happy relationship began on the set of 'Lemon Sky'

It's important to stay in the "dating phase" even when you've been married for years. And Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon know just how to do it.

For Valentine's Day, Sedgwick shared on Instagram a heartwarming photo of her and Bacon when they first met.

"This is a blurry Polaroid of where it all started, (on set shooting 'Lemon Sky' in 1987). And it's been clear ever since... Love you forever. #MyValentineEveryDay," she captioned the pic, which shows the pair lounging on lawn chairs in front of a vintage car.

Bacon also loved up his Instagram timeline by showing a photo of him and Sedgwick on their wedding day. "My forever Valentine," he captioned the post.

He was smitten by Sedgwick from the very beginning.

"I was knocked out," he said (via People Magazine). "I thought she was amazing."

She, however, wasn't completely sure about Bacon at the start, thinking that his fame from the 1984 film "Footloose" had gotten to his head.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, he thinks he's really cool,'" she said.

It wasn't until the morning after their first date that she knew she was head over heels.

"I remember waking up and going, 'I feel like home,'" she said. "I realized, 'Oh, that was him.' "

Sedgwick and Bacon are still acting together all these years later. The duo is set to costar in the upcoming film "Connescence," which sounds like it will fully utilize their easy chemistry. The official logline for the film reads: "Stan Olszewski (Bacon), a security guard foils a home robbery attempt at Cynthia Rand's (Sedgwick) residence. A charged friendship develops starting with late-night humorous texts. Their deepening bond shakes up both their lives."

The couple has two now fully grown children, Travis, 34, and Sosie, 31, who both took up the family trade and became successful actors of their own.

Sedgwick says that the key to longevity in a relationship is plenty of laughter.