Kentucky Man Forced To Shoot His Own Sister After She Kills Her Husband And Their Sister

On Friday, May 3, 2024, in Kentucky, Angela Gosser shot and killed her husband, Larry Gosser, and her sister, Jennifer Wilson. Shortly thereafter, Angela went to the residence of her brother, Darryl Wilson. A shootout occurred between the two, killing Angela and leaving Darryl with near-fatal injuries requiring immediate medical attention.

According to a press statement from the Kentucky State Police, the KSP responded to a call from Pulaski County. They were searching for a car belonging to Angela. Around 20 minutes later, a "deadly shooting incident" was flagged to the KSP.

Reported by PEOPLE, investigators say that Angela "armed herself with a firearm" and entered Darryl's residence by force. An "apparent exchange of gunfire" followed, leaving Angela dead and Darryl requiring swift transportation to the nearest medical facility.

While investigators were piecing together all the facts in the aftermath of the tragic shooting, a welfare check was requested for Jennifer Wilson, whose family hadn't heard from her.

Authorities eventually found Jennifer's Toyota Camry. They discovered that she'd been fatally shot in the head multiple times, as reported by the New York Post. Police believe that Angela shot at Jennifer through the car's passenger side.

What Happened To Angela Gosser's Husband, Larry Gosser?

As reported by Lexington Herald-Leader, local authorities found Larry Gosser dead of a gunshot wound in a separate shooting. This took place prior to Angela shooting and killing Jennifer — as well as Angela's attempt to shoot and kill Darryl Wilson. Investigators believe that Larry was working on his property when Angela shot him.

When the deputies arrived, they found "a male victim lying beside the road approximately 200 feet from his residence deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound."

According to the records within the Wilson Funeral Home, Larry Gosser was a retired Sergeant with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife after 16 years of service.

As of now, very little is presently known regarding potential motives as to why Angela committed these heinous acts. Investigators are working to try and determine a likely motive. Until then, we at Wide Open Country will follow through with any meaningful updates as they're revealed to us.