Rapper Shot And Killed By Gunmen In Nashville

Rapper Chris King is dead after a visit to Nashville, Tennessee. The musician was 32-year-old. Gunmen shot and killed King in a shooting that left others injured.

King and his friends were in an alley in downtown Nashville when three men approached King and his friends. The rapper reportedly didn't know the men. The three men then tried to rob King and his friends resulting in a shooting that cost King his life. A Nashville Police Department press release confirmed the sad news.

A statement read, "The (surviving) 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends," police said. "It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck."

Despite being rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, King died from his injuries. "Homicide unit detectives are working strong, active leads." Police are investigating the crime and are on the hunt for the shooters, but that's of little comfort to King's friends and family. The rapper was well-known friends with Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Trippie Redd, and Keke Palmer.

Musicians Mourn Rapper After Nashville Shooting

In response to King's shooting and death, several of his friends took to social media to remember the rapper. Justin Bieber mourned his former roommate, saying his death hurts. He wrote, "Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother."

Meanwhile, Trippie Redd also posted his own tribute to King. The two reportedly had a close brotherhood, and the rapper was glad to call King a friend

"I love you until we meet again twin," Redd wrote on Instagram. "I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking he introduced me to @elliotgrainge & @milothelight ? and he had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother."

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer reflected on how the two got their starts together. She shared a photo of the two.

"I wish I had more photos but it's actually perfect because this is exactly how it began," she wrote via Instagram. "I can't believe I'm saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don't know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments."